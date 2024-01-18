FILMSCENE: Q&A with ‘We Have Just Begun’ filmmakers





This evening the Arkansas Cinema Society will screen the documentary "We Have Just Begun" at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The film focuses on the 1919 Elaine Massacre, one of the bloodiest racial confrontations in our state's history, and it's a historical event that is rarely discussed.

I, for one, had very little knowledge about the specifics that happened in Elaine on that September night. I talked with director Michael Warren Wilson and his collaborator, San Francisco poet Tongo Eisen-Martin earlier this week, as they schooled me on just how dark this massacre was and how its effects and legacy still linger in Phillips County leaving a dark cloud overhead.

Al Topich: Thank you guys for joining me. I'm looking forward to seeing the film next weekend. I guess my first question is, what exactly is the Elaine Massacre?

Michael Warren Wilson: It's an event that happened in 1919, in the Delta, in Phillips County. The Black farmers in the area were organizing; hiring lawyers, creating unions. The organizing prompted the local ruling class to respond. So they began to take counter measures; infiltrating the union, sending lackeys to intimidate the union. And that turned into a shooting match, because the union was armed, anticipating this sort of response. It was characterized as a Black insurrection. Then people from all over the region decided to join in. The massacre ... the battle was between the local white mob and the Black farmers. Oral history suggests that the Black side was winning. So the ruling class called in reinforcements. The governor personally accompanied a military force, fresh from World War I, to take machine guns and troops to Phillips County and slaughter Black people.

AT: Was the conflict more about unionizing labor or was it more of a racial conflict?

MWW: It was a labor battle and a race battle. And the interesting thing is that it's not mentioned in the labor side of history, only the racial side. It's by far the bloodiest labor battle here in the United States. It makes other labor battles look like skirmishes.

Tongo Eisen-Martin: I think one of the primary lessons from the Elaine Massacre is the reality that it is a monopoly of violence that generates and maintains the socioeconomic hegemony. And we see this throughout the entire history of the United States. The invention of the United States is the invention of this whiteness that is more of a deputization than a privilege. So when contradiction is heightened and status quos or ruling class interests even just inch toward a little bit of jeopardy white violence is organized and deployed. And that's what you have with Eliane.

AT: I'm a native Arkansan, and I was never taught about this side of our history. When it came to racism in our state, the only thing I was told about was the Little Rock Nine.

MWW: I grew up in Arkansas knowing nothing about it. And in 2015, when I discovered it, it became an example of how you shouldn't write off the notion of rural organizing, because it has a history. It's a failed history, because it's been violently repressed. The Southern Tenant Farmer's Union is another example of this, which is also not well known. And there's like a one-room museum in Tyronza that references it. And these are more important events than the Central High integration. And I'm a Central alumnus that teaches here. But let's be honest, that's not as important as Elaine. The fact that hundreds were killed in Elaine and generations displaced and affected psychologically and materially. It was totally a different scale. And they didn't discriminate between men, women, and children; all were killed.

TEM: All were killed in exceptionally sadistic fashion.

AT: You alluded that the trauma of the massacre can still be felt in the Delta. Did you guys receive any pushback while filming the documentary?

MWW: I mean we had guns flashed at us, and warnings given. The people I worked with early on were chased by a crazed Elaine-ian, in a jeep. Like a real life car chase. And we've got all of this on camera too. But the main thing that happened was that funding was withdrawn aggressively as layers of this story peeled away. Arkansas is a small place, so you're two degrees of separation away from somebody who could be [affected] by this.

AT: So would you say that was the goal of this documentary, to expose this systemic racism and to educate Arkansans about the glaring black hole in our state's history?

TEM: Excuse me, brotha, let me correct you, that wouldn't be a Black hole, it's a white out.

MWW: It's for sure been whited out. Bring this history to light, that's definitely key. But at the same time, why make this film? Because people are still suffering down in the Delta. Beyond the unresolvedness of it all, its lingering effects are still there. You create pathways through history and mores and different codes of conduct. And the fact that people are still afraid to talk about it, tells you all you need to know. ... The social dynamics, the economic exploitation [have] not changed. The rendering of these people as surplus populations has been underway since the 1930s. This colonial exploitation whose residue we see in Arkansas, and it is very much colonial exploitation that we're dealing with the legacy of, is still seen all over the world.

"We Have Just Begun" will be screening at AMFA at 6 p.m. today. Michael Warren Wilson will be on-hand for a Q&A after the film. For more information on the screening visit the Arkansas Cinema Society website, and to find out more about the film visit wehavejustbegun.com.



