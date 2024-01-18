Firearms maker expanding in Fort Smith, adding 76 jobs

Walther Manufacturing said Thursday it's adding 76 jobs over the next five years as part of a company expansion at its Fort Smith base.

The move will add more than 40,000 square feet to the 185,000-square-foot Umarex/Walther facility in Fort Smith's Chaffee Crossing development. The capital investment is valued at $30 million, according to the company.

"Walther Manufacturing is making a substantial investment in our Fort Smith factory to facilitate the expansion of our research development and manufacturing of U.S.-produced firearms and accessories," Tom Goike, Walther Manufacturing's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Construction is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2024.

In November 2012, Walther -- the U.S. unit of German gunmaker Carl Walther GmbH -- moved its headquarters to Fort Smith. Walther Manufacturing fabricates products for both Walther and Umarex USA. All three privately held U.S. companies share a complex in Fort Smith and are part of the Umarex Group, with headquarters in Germany.

-- John Magsam