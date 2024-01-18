Former railroad CEO joins J.B. Hunt board





J.B. Hunt expanded its board of directors to a total of 10 board seats with the election of Patrick Ottensmeyer effective Jan. 12.

Ottensmeyer brings the company more than 17 years of rail industry experience, as he previously served as the president and chief executive officer of Kansas City Southern, a Class I railroad, from 2015 to 2023.

The recent election makes Ottensmeyer the third new board member for J.B. Hunt since 2021. He will serve on the board's Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, according to a company news release.

In other roles, Ottensmeyer served as the U.S. Chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S. -- Mexico Economic Council from 2019 to 2023.

According to the release, Ottensmeyer was instrumental in representing business interests during the formation of the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement from 2017 to 2020.

Ottensmeyer currently serves on the boards of directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Greenbrier Companies, and Watco Companies.



