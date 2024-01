Great American Conference schedule

All times Central and subject to change

TODAY'S GAMES

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma Baptist at Ark.-Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Harding, 5:30 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at Henderson State, 5:30 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at Ouachita Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Nazarene at Southern Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma Baptist at Ark.-Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at Henderson State, 7:30 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at Ouachita Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Nazarene at Southern Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Southern Nazarene at Ark.-Monticello, 1 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at Henderson State, 1 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Harding, 1 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 1 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Southern Nazarene at Ark.-Monticello, 3 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at Henderson State, 3 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Harding, 3 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Arkansas Tech, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 3 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.