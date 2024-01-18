‘He’s buckets’





FAYETTEVILLE -- Make it two game-winning shots in college for Tramon Mark.

The second came Tuesday night at Walton Arena, when Mark took an inbound pass from Trevon Brazile, dribbled up the court and hit a jumper in the lane with 1.1 seconds left to lift the University of Arkansas men's basketball team to a 78-77 victory over Texas A&M.

The first game-winner for Mark, a 6-6 redshirt junior transfer from Houston, was on March 7, 2021, against Memphis when he was a freshman.

Mark caught an inbound pass from Marcus Sasser at mid-court with 1.7 seconds left, dribbled through two defenders and launched a 40-foot shot that went off the backboard and bounced through the net as the buzzer sounded to give Houston a 67-64 victory.

Arkansas senior guard El Ellis, sitting next to Mark during Tuesday night's postgame news conference, asked about his shot that beat Memphis.

"Was that the half-court one?" Ellis said.

"Yeah, that was the half-court one," Mark replied.

Ellis joked it was a lucky shot given the situation and that it banked in.

"That don't count," Ellis said. "Don't pretend it counted."

Mark smiled.

"That did court," Mark said. "Game-winner. That counts."

Mark's shot to beat the Aggies was more significant -- if considerably closer to the basket -- in a couple of ways.

If Mark's shot against Memphis hadn't gone in, the Cougars and Tigers would have gone to overtime.

Houston also was ranked No. 9 and a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

If Mark had missed his last-second shot against Texas A&M, the Aggies would have won after erasing a 20-point deficit.

The Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3) also were desperate for their first SEC victory to try to begin turning around their season.

"Obviously we knew it was a must-win," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "Everybody in the state knew it was."

Mark played all 40 minutes and scored a career-high 35 points, surpassing the 34 he had earlier this season in No. 4 North Carolina's 87-72 victory over Arkansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

It was the first 30-point game for a Razorback in SEC play since JD Notae scored 30 in No. 18 Arkansas' 75-73 victory over No. 6 Kentucky on Feb. 26, 2022.

Mark hit 8 of 15 shots, including 2 of 3 three-pointers, and 17 of 22 free throws.

"I know that all the analytics people talk about mid-range being a bad shot," Musselman said. "It's been a really good shot for us at Arkansas."

Musselman mentioned former Razorbacks Jimmy Whitt and Ricky Council as being proficient in the lost art of making the mid-range jumper along with Mark.

"It's great shot for him, not a good shot," Musselman said. "He's a lethal pull-up jump shooter 12 to 17 feet."

Mark was able to get even closer than that for his game-winning shot as he drove within about 8 feet of the basket, gained separation from 6-6 Jace Carter, faded back and hung in the air before releasing the ball and seeing it swish through the net.

"This guy right here, man, he's buckets," Ellis said looking at Mark. "I knew he had the ball, it was game."

Mark's heroics were needed after Texas A&M junior guard Wade Taylor, who scored a career-high 41 points, hit a leaning, off-balance three-pointer with 7.6 seconds left to give the Aggies their only lead of the game at 77-76.

"When Wade Taylor hit that three-ball to go up one, I was a little nervous then," Mark said. "It was four minutes left when we were up 10 [at 70-60]. So I was like, I don't know how this happened, but I'm just glad my dudes were fighting with me, first half and second half. We were able to pull out the win."

Arkansas was out of timeouts after Wade's go-ahead basket, but Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams called a timeout, which Musselman said helped him get the Razorbacks organized for their final possession.

"It actually benefited us that we could put our guys where we wanted to, because in reality, we were in a scramble situation," Musselman said on RSN's postgame radio show. "I don't even know if we had known who would have inbounded the ball."

The Razorbacks spaced the floor with Ellis and Jeremiah Davenport in the corners, Keyon Menifield on a wing and Brazile as a trail man after inbounding the ball.

"Coach drew it up and I just went out and executed," Mark said. "I saw how they were playing me.

"I thought they were going to play me tighter, but they just kind of let me get a full head of steam."

Texas A&M didn't attempt to deny Mark the ball and didn't double-team and force him to make a pass.

Considering Arkansas hit 31 of 40 free throws, the Aggies understandably might have been reluctant to put too much pressure on Mark and possibly be called for a foul.

"Yeah, because I was getting to the free-throw line the whole night," Mark said. "That's probably what that was, and I got a good look and it happened."

Arkansas jumped out to a 30-10 lead and was ahead 46-32 at halftime. The Aggies (10-7, 1-3) continued to get closer led by Taylor, who scored 29 points in the second half.

"Give Texas A&M a ton of credit," said Musselman, who is 5-5 against the Aggies in his five seasons at Arkansas. "They came back and had a great second half.

"They're super well-coached. They've been a hard matchup for us since I've been here."

Wade finished 13 of 32 from the field, including 5 of 14 on three-pointers, and hit 10 of 13 free throws.

"Obviously, we're very dependent upon his success and he continues to deliver," Williams said on Texas A&M's postgame radio show. "That's a heavy burden to carry possession-by-possession, particularly when we're asking so much of him and us defensively, at the same time. He for sure gave us a chance."

The Aggies, who came into the game averaging a nation-leading 18.8 offensive rebounds per game, had 19 against the Razorbacks and outscored Arkansas 25-9 in second-chance points. Overall, Texas A&M outrebounded Arkansas 47-35.

Ellis, who had 15 points, led the Razorbacks with a career-high six rebounds. Mark, Brazile and Chandler Lawson had five rebounds each.

"We did a pretty good job on the glass," Musselman said. "Not great, but decent enough to win the game."

Musselman said he was unaware of Mark's game-winning basket for Houston three years ago.

"It wouldn't have mattered," Musselman said. "I still would've put the ball in his hands if he'd never had one in his whole life."





Arkansas guard El Ellis (right) scored 15 points in the Razorbacks’ victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/118amua/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)





