Hogs offer 2026 in-state lineman

Cross County sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Danny Beale has received an offer from Arkansas.

Beale, 6-4 and 320 pounds, previously had offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southeast Missouri State.

He recorded 26 tackles, 4 tackles loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble last season.

Beale is the cousin of AJ Beale, a redshirt defensive back and linebacker at Arkansas State.

He is the fourth in-state prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks in the 2026 class. Arkansas has also offered Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer, Little Rock Parkview linebacker Jakore Smith and Little Rock Southwest defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy.

Beale is being recruited to possibly play both sides of the ball. He plans to visit Arkansas for the Hogs' Jan. 27 Junior Day.







