Huskies cruise after marking return to top spot

STORRS, Conn. -- UConn wasn't about to lose its first game after being ranked No. 1 in the regular season for the first time in 15 years.

Tristen Newton scored 16 points and the Huskies (16-2, 6-1) used a stifling defense Wednesday night to beat No. 18 Creighton, 62-48. Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban each had 13 points, with all of Karaban's scoring coming in the second half.

"When you get ranked No. 1 -- coach talked about it the entire week -- it's like a temporary belt," Karaban said. "You've got to continue to protect the belt, protect the heavyweight championship."

Star center Donovan Clingan returned after missing five games with a tendon injury in his right foot. The 7-2 sophomore scored 6 points with 5 rebounds in 16 minutes.

Steven Ashworth led Creighton (13-5, 4-3) with 14 points. Baylor Scheierman, who came into the game averaging 18 points a game, added 12 and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 11 points, but took just five shots.

UConn, which has won six in a row, dominated down low, outscoring Creighton 36-20 in the paint and outrebounding the Bluejays 48-32.

"We were just tough, man" UConn Coach Dan Hurley said. "We were Big East tough."

The Huskies led by 11 points at the half and used a 9-0 run to go up 41-23 early in second half. An alley-oop dunk from Stephon Castle to Clingan gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 48-28.

"We couldn't keep them off the glass and if you let this team get on the glass and when you turn it over, a live-ball turnover, they're going to score," said Creighton Coach Greg McDermott. "They're just elite at that."

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 90,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 77

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Antonio Reeves scored 27 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat Mississippi State for Coach John Calipari's 400th victory with the Wildcats.

Kentucky (13-3, 3-1) shot 62% in the second half and 56% overall to provide the milestone victory for the Hall of Famer, who became the third-fastest active coach to achieve that with a program.

Rob Dillingham added 16 points for the Wildcats.

Tolu Smith III had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3). They dropped their third of four SEC games, failing to regroup from a home loss to Alabama. Mississippi State shot 35% in the first half and 53% in the second.

Kentucky's accurate shooting helped it build a 47-29 halftime lead and forge a cushion after the Bulldogs rallied to 49-43 just after the break. Kentucky outscored Mississippi State 12-3 over a 2:51 span for a double-digit lead and stayed ahead to rebound from a 97-92 overtime loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.

NO. 13 AUBURN 80,

VANDERBILT 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jaylin Williams hit every shot he attempted scoring 21 points as 13th-ranked Auburn coasted to its 10th consecutive victory by routing Vanderbilt.

Williams finished three off his career-high and was at his best in the first half. He knocked down five shots, including a pair of three-pointers, and five free throws, and his dunk with 19 seconds left helped the Tigers take a 41-24 lead into halftime.

The graduate added a pair of buckets in the second half to stay perfect from the floor. Johni Broome scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Auburn, and Dylan Cardwell added 12 points. Aden Holloway had 10.

Auburn (15-2, 4-0) came in tied for Division I's seventh-longest active winning streak at nine. This is Auburn's longest streak since winning 19 in a row during the 2021-22 season, including a 10-0 start to SEC play.

Vanderbilt (5-12, 0-4) has lost four in a row and joins Missouri as the only winless teams in SEC play. Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 15 points.

LSU 89,

NO. 22 MISSISSIPPI 80

BATON ROUGE -- Jordan Wright scored a game-high 27 points leading LSU to a victory over No. 22 Mississippi.

Wright scored six of LSU's nine points to close the first half and eight of Tigers' 10 points to open the second half. He finished with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

Jalen Cook added 16 points for LSU (11-6, 3-1). Tyrell Ward contributed 11, including a trio of three-pointers in two minutes during a 13-4 run that boosted the Tigers' lead to 64-48 with 9:48 left to play.

Mississippi (15-2, 2-2) got the bulk of its scoring from Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray and Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview), all ranked among the SEC's top 20 scorers.

Murray had 23 points, Flanigan 20 and Murrell 19 for the Rebels, who made their last 4 of 8 shots to avoid their worst field goal shooting performance of the season.

OTHER TOP 25 MEN

RJ Davis scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina beat Louisville 86-70 for its seventh straight victory Wednesday night, the Tar Heels' longest winning streak in five seasons. Armando Bacot had 19 points, Cormac Ryan added 17 and former Louisville player Jae'Lyn Withers scored 15 off the bench for North Carolina (14-3, 6-0). ... Jamal Shead scored a career-high 29 points and also had 10 assists, J'Wan Roberts added 12 points and No. 5 Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-54 win over No. 25 Texas Tech. Shead scored 15 first half points, shooting 6 for 9 from the floor as Houston (15-2, 2-2) led 38-29 at the half. Kerwin Walton scored 18 points and Pop Isaacs added 12 points for Texas Tech (14-3, 3-1). ... Jalon Moore scored 16 points and Javian McCollum and Rivaldo Soares each added 13 to help No. 15 Oklahoma defeat West Virginia 77-63. Otega Oweh added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (14-3, 2-2), which shot 63.6% in the second half to pull away. The Sooners bounced back from losses to TCU and Kansas.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In Top 25 women's games Wednesday, Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points to lead No. 9 UConn to an 83-59 win over Seton Hall. The All-American guard left the game with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter after colliding with teammate KK Arnold at midcourt. She returned with just under three minutes left in the period after icing her neck and promptly hit a baseline jumper on her first shot attempt for a 59-46 lead. Bueckers missed all of last season with a torn ACL. With their star back, the Huskies (15-3, 7-0 Big East) have now won 11 consecutive games and 37 in a row against Seton Hall. ... Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry added 17 and No. 18 Ohio State turned back Maryland 84-76. Cotie McMahon had 14 points and matched Thierry's nine rebounds for Ohio State (14-3, 5-1). ... Lucy Olsen scored 37 points, including the last eight of the game and Villanova defeated No. 22 Marquette 66-63. Christina Dalce added 10 points, 14 rebounds and 7 blocks, four in the final minute and two on three-point attempts inside the final five seconds. ... Rhyle McKinney scored all 15 of her points in the first half, Jasmine Shavers had 15 second-half points and Texas Tech beat No. 24 Iowa State 71-63 for its first series victory in the last seven meetings. Texas Tech (14-5, 3-3), which won its first game against a ranked opponent since Jan. 18, 2023, picked up its first victory over Iowa State since Feb. 23, 2020. Iowa State (12-5, 6-1) got as close as six points until Shavers made two free throws with 35.6 seconds left to seal it. ... Nneka Obiazor scored 18 points, Desi-Rae Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 25 UNLV beat San Diego State 67-60 for its eighth consecutive victory in the series. UNLV (15-1, 5-0) extended its conference winning streak to 29 games.





SUN BELT MEN

SOUTHERN MISS 69, ARKANSAS STATE 66

Austin Crowley led all scorers with 25 points as Southern Miss rallied late to defeat Arkansas State on Wednesday night at the Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Arkansas State (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) failed to score a field goal in the final 3:12 as the Golden Eagles closed the game on a 7-1 run to secure the win. ASU’s Taryn Todd missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

Donovan Ivory also scored 15 points for Southern Miss (10-8, 4-2), while Victor Iwuakor added 10.

The Red Wolves were led by Caleb Fields, who finished with 16 points and a team-high nine assists. Todd scored 13 points and Derrian Ford added 11. Dyondre Dominguez also scored eight points and collected 12 rebounds for ASU.

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 78,

SOUTH ALABAMA 69

Izzy Higginbottom scored 32 points as Arkansas State defeated South Alabama on Wednesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala.

Higginbottom was 13 of 21 from the field and also dished out a team-high four assists. Anna Griffin scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Red Wolves, while Lauryn Pendelton added 18 points.

South Alabama (7-11, 0-6 Sun Belt Conference) was led by Kelsey Thompson, who scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Rachel Leggett scored 15 points and Jordan Rosier finished with 11 for the Jaguars.

Trailing 36-31 at halftime, Arkansas State (9-7, 3-3) outscored the Jaguars 47-33 in the second half.





Kentucky's Rob Dillingham (0) shoots a three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)



Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans, left, pleads his case with referee Lee Cassell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)



Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots while pressured by Mississippi State's Jimmy Bell Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)



Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard, left, pulls down a rebound near Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

