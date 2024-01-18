Laying foundation

It's estimated by the Society for Human Resource Management that 3.5 million STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and math) jobs will need to be filled by 2025. As innovators, dreamers and leaders envision streamlined societies and technological advancements, increasing demand is being placed on STEM education.

A common complaint is that certain educational coursework will never be useful outside the classroom. STEM education addresses this concern at the root by providing students with intentional lessons on how the world functions.

Today, just 20 percent of high school graduates are ready for the rigors of STEM majors, according to the American Affairs Journal. Many STEM subjects are considered notoriously difficult, and for good reason. But for the future success of our students and our state, we need to dramatically increase the number of young people who are excited about STEM.

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, employment in STEM professions has grown 79 percent since 1990. On average, three in 10 STEM workers hold a postgraduate degree. Arkansas' statewide STEM enrollment at two- and four-year universities has been steadily rising since 2012, thanks to the state's advancements in STEM program development in primary and secondary education.

K-12 STEM education better prepares students for higher education due to its focus on college-prep curriculum, real-world skills and their applications. Hands-on experience in science, technology, engineering and mathematics actively shapes students' imaginations without hindering their dreams.

Smaller classrooms create intentional learning zones for students to forge meaningful connections with materials, concepts and educators. These connections challenge students to look inward and find what truly excites them. Students in STEM are exposed to more diverse student bodies, languages, educators and real-world curriculum, all preparing them to take on a constantly evolving world and higher education.

STEM education also champions the future of girls, leading to more women in STEM careers. Global technology and engineering company Emerson reports that two out of three U.S. women say they were not encouraged to pursue a career in STEM as children. Just 31 percent of women employed in STEM fields hold a bachelor's degree in a related major. K-12 STEM education promotes equal opportunity for all students.

In 2022, the Walton Family Foundation awarded a $2.98 million grant to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to increase student interest and engagement in STEM learning. Smart Asset reports that there will be over 821,300 STEM-related job openings in the next 10 years, and with this funding, northwest Arkansas especially will harness the region's growing interest in STEM education. Because today's STEM learners are tomorrow's leaders.

Dr. Fatih Bogrek is an eminent education visionary and leader, serving as the CEO/Superintendent of LISA Academy. Under his leadership, LISA Academy has become an educational trailblazer, providing exceptional college preparatory and STEM-focused K-12 education in Arkansas.