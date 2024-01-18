MLB Calendar

Jan. 29-Feb. 16 Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 6-8 Owners meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Feb. 8 Los Angeles Dodgers voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 11 San Diego Padres voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 13 Voluntary reporting date for other teams' pitchers, catchers and injured players, and for Dodgers other players.

Feb. 16 Voluntary reporting date for Padres other players.

Feb. 18 Voluntary reporting date for other teams' other players.

Feb. 23 Mandatory reporting date.

March 2-11 Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 20-21 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 Opening day for all other teams, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 27-28 Houston vs. Colorado at Mexico City.

June 8-9 New York Mets vs. Philadelphia at London.

June 20 St. Louis vs. San Francisco at Birmingham, Ala.

July 13 Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 Amateur draft, Arlington, Texas.

July 15 Home Run Derby, Arlington, Texas.

July 16 All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

Aug. 18 New York Yankees vs. Detroit at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 29 Regular season ends.

November TBA Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 4 p.m. Central.

Nov. TBA Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 3 p.m. Central.

Nov. 22 Last day for teams to offer 2025 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 Hall of Fame Classic Baseball Committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 8-11 Winter meetings, Dallas.

Dec. 15 International signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.