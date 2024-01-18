More UA players expected to return

FAYETTEVILLE -- Key defenders Hudson Clark, Eric Gregory, Keivie Rose and Kee'yon Stewart are among the fifth-year seniors expected to return for the University of Arkansas football program, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

The Razorbacks' 2024 roster is beginning to take firmer shape after spring semester classes started Tuesday. Though there are still some players in fluid situations, Arkansas will have to be down to 85 scholarship players when the remainder of its signees report for training camp.

Among the players not expected to be back on the team are offensive lineman Brady Latham and former star cornerback Quincey McAdoo, who has been rehabilitating since suffering a neck injury last May 1 in a car accident. McAdoo pushed back against reports Wednesday that he will go on a medical hardship, which would allow him to remain on scholarship at Arkansas but would bar him from playing football while freeing up a spot among the team's 85 scholarships.

"Counting me out before the doctors say is crazy," McAdoo posted on X following the reports.

McAdoo's return to football-playing health has been considered a long shot since his rollover accident on Interstate 49. Coach Sam Pittman has been cautious on commenting about the Clarendon product, who signed as a receiver but switched to cornerback midway through the 2022 season and was named to the SEC all-freshman team.

"We're just hoping that he can come back and live a normal, full life," Pittman said last July. "And if that happens to have football in it, then so be it."

McAdoo also responded to a report Wednesday, "My whole life I've been counted out or looked down on ... please don't believe what the internet says ... these are reporters not doctors."

Clark and Gregory have been long-term contributors to the Arkansas defense, while Rose and Stewart joined the program as transfers in 2023.

The class of potential fifth-year seniors is about evenly split between players who are leaving either through the NCAA transfer portal or declared for the NFL Draft (like center Beaux Limmer) and players who are returning.

Previously, receivers Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden had announced or suggested they would be back. Others, like quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive tackle Taurean Carter and Malik Chavis have already announced their new colleges after entering the portal.

Among fourth-year seniors, receiver Isaac TeSlaa and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford have announced plans to return, Dwight McGlothern has declared for the NFL Draft, defensive end Jashaud Stewart's status is still to be determined and tight end Francis Sherman is not expected back.

Clark has been one of the most productive walk-ons in Arkansas football history. The Dallas native was the fifth-leading tackler with 47 stops as a cornerback on the 2020 team. He earned national player of the week honors after posting three of Arkansas' six interceptions of Matt Corral in a 33-21 upset of Ole Miss and was awarded a scholarship.

Clark went on to play nickel back and safety and posted 22 tackles in 2021, 67 in 2022 and 51 last season as one of the most versatile defenders on the team. He was a first-team All-SEC choice by USA Today after the 2022 season.

Gregory, a native of Memphis who prepped at IMG Academy, has played defensive end and defensive tackle as a Razorback. He had 27 tackles in both 2020 and 2021, then added 19 in 2022 as a full-time tackle and 16 last season. Gregory has 6.5 career sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Rose joined the Hogs' deep defensive line rotation as a transfer from Louisiana Tech last summer and accumulated 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks while making 2 starts and playing in all 12 games.

Stewart transferred from TCU and accounted for 10 tackles and a quarterback hurry while making 2 starts out of 10 appearances.

Defensive lineman Marcus Miller, who signed with the Hogs in the same class as Warren High School teammate Treylon Burks in 2019, is not expected to be back though he is eligible for a sixth year. Also, rising junior offensive lineman Cole Carson is not expected to return. Neither Carson nor Miller saw playing time in 2023.