2 banks to release

results today for '23

Bank-earnings season in Arkansas begins today as two of the state's largest lenders report fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Home BancShares Inc. of Conway, parent company of Centennial Bank, is scheduled to release earnings before the market opens and has scheduled a conference call with executive management at 1 p.m. The call is available at 1-833-470-1428, passcode: 335279. A replay of the call will be available through Jan. 25 by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 758279. Shares of Home BancShares fell 1 cent to close Wednesday at $23.09.

Bank OZK of Little Rock is scheduled to issue results for the quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes. OZK also plans to issue management comments on the results simultaneously. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. The call can be accessed through the bank's website at ir.ozk.com and replay of the call will be on the site for 30 days.

Bank OZK shares fell 35 cents Wednesday to close at $45.50.

OZK has more than 240 offices in eight states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

Home BankShares has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas and New York City.

-- Andrew Moreau

Riverdale building

sells for $2.9 million

Moses Tucker Partners of Little Rock announced Wednesday the sale of a commercial building at 3600 Cantrell Road. The property, at Cantrell and Cedar Hill roads, has been a prominent fixture in Riverdale for decades.

The real estate development and property management firm sold the 48,000-square-foot property for nearly $2.9 million.

"The successful closing of this deal emphasizes Moses Tucker Partners' commitment to facilitating seamless transactions and delivering exceptional results to our clients," said Chris Moses, president and chief executive officer of the firm. The sale "is a testament to the property's strategic location and value, and to the robust real estate market in the Riverdale District and greater Little Rock area," he added.

Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction.

-- Andrew Moreau

3.24 drop puts index

at closing of 905.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 905.86, down 3.24 points.

"Strong economic data released early in the session pressured stocks as investor expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March diminish," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. rose 0.40% and Dillard's Inc. shares rose 0.23% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.