NFC Divisional Round Player Props: Packers vs. 49ers

The total in Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers is 50.5 on SI Sportsbook -- the highest of the week -- with the home team favored by 9.5 points.

Can the Packers pull off another upset? Or will the Niners remain on top of the NFC? This will be a fun one to watch. Both young quarterbacks are worth betting on.

Here are my favorite early player prop values to lock in for Saturday.

Brock Purdy over 6.5 rushing yards (-105)

No team has allowed more rushing yards to quarterbacks this year than the Packers (464). That number includes 45 rushing yards to Dak Prescott last week in Dallas. The Packers have allowed seven or more rushing yards to 15 quarterbacks this year. Purdy is averaging nine per game, exceeding this prop in only six of nine games this season; however, he's averaging 2.4 attempts per game and 3.7 yards per attempt. I'll bet he has a few attempts on Saturday.

Jordan Love over 6.5 rushing yards (-115)

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Love has shown he can use his legs when he needs to, averaging 14.5 rushing yards per game this year and exceeding this prop 11 times in the regular season. The Niners have allowed seven or more rushing yards to nine quarterbacks this season.

George Kittle over 51.5 receiving yards (-114)

Green Bay has struggled vs. the tight end this season, allowing more than 50 yards per game and seven total touchdowns during the regular season. Last week, they allowed Jake Ferguson to finish with 10 catches, 93 yards and three touchdowns in their win over Dallas. The Packers will have their hands full trying to contain Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and it also seems likely Purdy will be able to target Kittle on Saturday successfully. I'll take the over on this prop, as Kittle exceeded it in 10 of 16 games this season and averaged 64 receiving yards per game.

Aaron Jones over 18.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Niners allowed an average of 37 yards per game this season to opposing runners, and they allowed 44 per game across the final three of the season. I'll make a bet that Matt LaFleur schemes up a play or two for Jones as a receiver. If the Niner's defense is playing well, we could see some dump-offs from Love, too.

