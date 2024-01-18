FOOTBALL

McCarthy will return

Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said Wednesday night McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 7 seed to lose since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. Dallas surged to the NFC East title in the final two weeks and had a chance for multiple home playoff games. Instead, McCarthy's team is the first not to reach a conference title game after three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons. The 60-year-old won a Super Bowl with Green Bay 13 years ago and reached the NFC Championship Game three other times in 12-plus seasons leading the Packers. McCarthy was fired midway through a second consecutive losing season in 2018 in Green Bay. He was out of football in 2019 before Jones hired him. He is 167-102-2 overall and 42-25 with Dallas.

Tide's tackle enters portal

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor plans to enter the transfer portal after starting as a freshman and All-America safety Caleb Downs might join him. Proctor announced his intentions Wednesday on social media. Downs' plans to enter the portal were announced on social media by Deuce Recruiting, where his father Gary, a former NFL running back, is national recruiting director. Gary Downs did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press. If Downs and Proctor decide not to return to the Crimson Tide, it would be the biggest blows yet for new Coach Kalen DeBoer. They would be the top two players to have entered the transfer portal and already departed receiver Isaiah Bond is No. 4, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

BASKETBALL

Pacers trade for Siakam

Pascal Siakam is being traded to the Indiana Pacers, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, ending a run of nearly eight years with the Toronto Raptors during which he was a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Star and part of the team that won the 2019 NBA title. Siakam is going to Indiana in exchange for three future first-round draft picks and a pair of players with NBA championship rings -- guard Bruce Brown and forward Jordan Nwora -- said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending league approval. ESPN, which first reported the full terms of the trade, also said the New Orleans Pelicans were involved and would send Kira Lewis to Toronto as part of the deal. That move would put the Pelicans in position to get below the luxury tax threshold.

Giddey probe comes up empty

The Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department said Wednesday that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity" in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. The department said in a news release that it has completed "a thorough and exhaustive examination." In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said in November a girl who is seen with Australian in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. Giddey turned 21 in October. The NBA also started an investigation, but Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the league's probe would take a backseat to the criminal investigation. The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Giddey also has not commented on the issue, and the Thunder did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

SEC reprimands Bama's coach

The SEC reprimanded Alabama Coach Nate Oats on Wednesday for making physical contact with a Missouri player. Oats pushed Missouri's Aidan Shaw away from Alabama's bench during a first-half timeout in the Crimson Tide's 93-75 victory on Tuesday night. "Nate Oats' actions were unacceptable and violated the expectations for conduct and sportsmanship as established by the membership of the SEC," Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Under no circumstances should a coach make intentional contact with a student-athlete on an opposing team." Oats opened his postgame news conference by addressing the incident and said he apologized to both Shaw and Missouri Coach Dennis Gates. "No disrespect to him or his program," Oats said of Gates. "I apologized to both coach Gates and Aidan Shaw. Aidan seems like a great kid and that was an unfortunate situation, but I apologized to both of them."

TCU's women cancel 2 games

Two TCU games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday. The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4) were scheduled to host No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and visit No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the TCU athletic department said the games were canceled "due to injuries within the program and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes." The women's basketball program announced it would hold open tryouts Thursday and Friday for women interested in walking on for the remainder of the season. TCU announced Tuesday that point guard Jaden Owens tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and would miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

BROADCASTING

Amazon strikes deal

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy. Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams -- 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection last March. The company said in a late 2021 financial filing that it had debt of $8.67 billion. The terms of the agreement were announced by Diamond Sports on Wednesday morning and then presented before Judge Christopher Lopez at an afternoon hearing in Houston. Diamond Sports had been negotiating deals with all of the leagues, which would have been completed by the end of the coming baseball season. The NBA and NHL both said they have received the documents and were reviewing them before discussing next steps with Diamond.

BASEBALL

Mariners add pitcher Voth

The Seattle Mariners added to their bullpen Wednesday by agreeing to a $1.25 million, one-year contract with right-hander Austin Voth. Voth, 31, made 25 relief appearances last season for Baltimore after spending the majority of the 2022 season as a starter. Voth was 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Orioles in 2023. In 2022, Voth started the season as a reliever for the Nationals before being traded to Baltimore. Following the trade, Voth pitched in 22 games with 17 starts and was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA. Voth missed more than two months last season with an elbow injury and ended the season pitching in Triple-A.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) defends against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz's Kelly Olynyk, left, and Walker Kessler (24) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

