Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 18, 1924

The Broadway-Main Street Bridge Commission last night announced the receipt, and rejection, of a concrete offer of terms for a franchise to allow street cars to cross the new Main street bridge. The offer, made by the Inter-City Terminal Railway Company, which operates the North Little Rock traction lines, included a proposal to pay a flat rental fee of $1,000 a year for the franchise, which was to run for 26 years . There were other restrictive clauses in the proposed contract, however, which the commission declared would reduce the rental actually paid considerably below $1,000, while the entire plan was rejected because basically it did not meet the board's chief requirement, which is that the commission, or in other words the taxpayers, must profit proportionately as traffic across the bridge increases.

50 years ago

Jan. 18, 1974

VAN BUREN -- Tests for uterine cancer, offered free in clinics here on a trial basis as a test county, has revealed that the area has a higher rate than average. The Crawford County Health Department reported that of the 305 women who were examined at three clinics, 10 had cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is detected in about one in every 1,000 persons tested. The clinics were held at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital at Van Buren and community centers at Alma and Natural Dam to determine if enough women would take the tests to make such clinics feasible in other counties in Arkansas.

25 years ago

Jan. 18, 1999

Tornadoes interrupted an unseasonably warm January weekend in northeast Arkansas on Sunday, damaging houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power in six counties. No major injuries were reported in the twisters spawned by a fast-moving storm in Craighead, Jackson, Randolph, Poinsett, Greene and Crittenden counties, officials said. Police reported tornado sightings near Jonesboro, Newport, Pocahontas, Lake City, Trumann and Paragould.

10 years ago

Jan. 18, 2014

The owner of Petit Jean Farm, a family-owned operation in Morrilton, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony charges, admitting that he misbranded meat the business sold in 2010 and 2011 to grocery stores and restaurants in Arkansas to falsely claim it had been USDA inspected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of several of the company's meat products -- beef, pork, lamb and chicken -- on Feb. 24, 2011, noting that it had received no reports of illness associated with the recalled meat. The company, which has been in business for more than 30 years, touted the products as part of a grassbased feeding system, even inviting consumers to visit the farm to see the operation in progress. But in reality, an assistant U.S. attorney told a federal judge Friday, the meat was "obtained commercially" and then "fraudulently relabeled" to falsely indicate that it had passed inspection by federal agricultural agents.