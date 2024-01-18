Pakistani airstrikes kill 4 kids, 3 women

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani airstrikes on Iran this morning killed four children and three women, a local official told Iranian state television.

A deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, gave the casualty figures in a telephone interview. He did not immediately elaborate.

The strikes earlier today follow Iran launching strikes into Pakistan on Tuesday night, raising tensions between nuclear-armed Islamabad and Tehran. It also comes amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip raising tensions across the wider Middle East.

The retaliation followed the recall of Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday, a day after Iran's airstrikes that it claimed targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group.

Islamabad denounced the attack as a "blatant violation" of its airspace and said it killed two children.

Tuesday's airstrikes in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province imperiled diplomatic relations between the two neighbors, but both sides appeared wary of provoking the other. Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks.

Iran also staged airstrikes late Monday in Iraq and Syria over an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing that killed over 90 people earlier this month. Iraq recalled its ambassador from Iran for consultations.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, announced that Islamabad was recalling its ambassador to Iran over the strikes.

"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the charter of the United Nations," she said in a televised address.

Iranian state media reports, which were later withdrawn without explanation, said the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted bases in Pakistan belonging to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, or the "Army of Justice."

Iran's defense minister also said Wednesday that Iran would respond to any threats against itself, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Jaish al-Adl, which seeks an independent Baluchistan for ethnic Baluch areas in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, acknowledged the assault in a statement shared online.

Six bomb-carrying drones and rockets struck homes that the militants claim housed children and wives of their fighters. Jaish al-Adl said the attack killed two children and wounded two women and a teenage girl.

A Pakistani intelligence report said the two children killed were a 6-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy. Three women were injured, aged between 28 and 35, it said. The report also said three or four drones were launched from the Iranian side, hitting a mosque and other buildings, including a house.

Iran has fought in border areas against militants, but the air attack on Pakistan is unprecedented.

A senior Pakistani security official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters, said Iran had shared no information prior to the strike. He said that Pakistan reserved the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing and that any strike would be measured and in line with public expectations.

However, there were signs Pakistan was trying to contain anger over the attack. The country's typically outspoken and nationalistic media reported on the airstrikes with unusual restraint Wednesday. Pakistan is three weeks away from an election, and politicians are focused on campaigning.

Iranian state media did not address the strikes, instead discussing a joint naval drill held by Pakistan and the Iranian navy in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday. Pakistani officials acknowledged the drill but said it came earlier than Iran's attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian acknowledged Tehran carried out the attack in Pakistan while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He defended the action while repeatedly being told by the interviewer that Pakistan had condemned the attack.

"Regarding Pakistan, none of the nationals of our neighbor, brother and friend Pakistan were the target of Iran's drones and missiles," Amirabdollahian said. "We have discussed them with Pakistan's high-ranking military, security and political officials. Our response is against Iranian terrorists inside Pakistani soil."

Information for this article was contributed by Munir Ahmed, Jon Gambrell and Nasser Karimi of The Associated Press.