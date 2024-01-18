Police arrest man on burning charge

Little Rock police on Monday night arrested a man charged with recklessly setting fires inside an apartment building, an arrest report states.

Officers arrived around 8:10 p.m. at the Carrington Park at Chenal Valley apartments after firefighters responded to a neighbor's report of a structure fire at the apartment.

Authorities spoke with and later arrested Darwin Ireland, 52, who police say did not report the five fires found set in the apartment.

The building does not have sprinklers and authorities determined the fires could threaten multiple people, including a minor in a neighbor's apartment.

Ireland faces a felony reckless burning charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night in lieu of a $5,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.