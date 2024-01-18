Record sealing clinic set for Jan. 29 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- People with misdemeanor or some felony convictions can start the process to get their records sealed from public view at a free clinic being held this month.

The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, Ozark Atolls, Marshallese Education Initiative and Legal Aid of Arkansas will host the clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 2925 Old Missouri Road, according to a news release from the groups.

Record sealing is the process of hiding a criminal record from public view. Once sealed, the conduct is deemed by law never to have occurred, and applicants can say there never was an offense, the release says.

Those who have completed court obligations for misdemeanor and some felony charges are eligible. There is no limit on the number of misdemeanor charges that can be sealed. There can be waiting periods before being sealed, and all restitution, court costs and fees and any other terms and conditions of sentences still apply, according to the release.

Those who have their records sealed will have the past charges and arrests that might otherwise be held against them not visible to the public when they apply for jobs, housing and educational opportunities, the release says.

Participants can register for the clinic at www.tinyurl.com/sealrecordwc. Walk-ins will be accommodated but based on the availability of attorneys, according to the release. Marshallese and Spanish interpreters will be available on site.