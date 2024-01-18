REVIEW: International Space Station becomes a toxic workplace in “I.S.S.”





One way to look at Gabriela Cowperthwaite's "I.S.S." is as a paranoid-claustrophobic workplace drama along the lines of John Carpenter's "The Thing" (1982). You take a handful of diverse people, isolate them in a situation from which there is no ready escape, introduce some outside threat, and watch how quickly the facade of civilization crumbles. It's a scientific fact that the evaporation point of trust lowers as pressure increases.

And so the International Space Station, which, the opening titles tell us, is a "symbol of United States and Russian collaboration after the Cold War," might seem a particularly rich place to set an intimate story about how quickly we might all revert to animals. One minute, we're all holding hands and singing "Kumbaya" (or the Scorpions' "Wind of Change"). The next, we're at each others throats, because the bureaucrats and apparatchiks of superpowers on the pale blue ball below have started throwing nukes at one another.

The three American astronauts on the I.S.S. wake up one morning charged with taking over the space station "by any means necessary." They can only assume that their three Russian counterparts have received the same instruction. But these people are roomies, for gosh sakes; certainly it's bound to be more complicated than Spy v. Spy on the final frontier.

And it is; one of the Americans -- competent, mensch-like Gordon Barrett (Chris Messina) -- has been conducting a sweet clandestine affair with cosmonaut Weronika Vetrov (Masha Mashkova, "For All Mankind"), which we might imagine requires both diplomacy and engineering prowess, given the cozy confines of the space station.

And Dr. Kira Foster (Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"), is the latest to arrive, having left Earth the very day hostilities broke out (apparently without any warning whatsoever). She seems more invested in the mice she's working with than any of the humans aboard.

As a practical matter, it's interesting to consider how the space community ought to proceed. Should they even care about the geopolitical nonsense playing out on the planet below? Aren't they nerdy scientists who have important work to do -- isn't their first loyalty to mankind rather than flag or country? Aren't they (literally and figuratively) above the fray?

Or do they do as they're told and look for opportunities to murder one another while maintaining the pretense of co-operation? Anyone care to guess?

There's little reason to discuss the machinations of the plot here -- all one needs to understand is that "I.S.S." is one of those rare movies released in January that doesn't feel sad and thwarted, but is more or less what the filmmakers wanted to make. It has strong B-movie bloodlines, with sequences that will satisfy the audience's craving for genre thrills.

Yes, there's a sequence where someone spacewalks to repair the station. Yes, there are a couple of zero-gravity fistfights that are pretty funny. And maybe there is something else going on that makes the struggle to gain control of the I.S.S. more than a symbolic gesture.

While "I.S.S." lacks the star power and elite special effects of top-line Hollywood products like "Gravity," the digital revolution has leveled things to the point that you see decent CGI work in student films. It's the sort of story that could be told in a black box theater, without any props at all. Seen with the proper expectations, "I.S.S." is a nifty little movie -- a little silly, a little faux profound, but ultimately a lot of fun.

Email: pmartin@adgnewsroom.com

More News None

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, Masha Mashkova

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Rating: R for some violence and language

Running time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Playing theatrically



