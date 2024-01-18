Sanders chosen for Republican Governors Association’s Executive Committee

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will serve on the Republican Governors Association's 2024 Executive Committee, the group announced Thursday.

Sanders, 41, is in her first term as Arkansas' governor and is the first woman to serve as the state's governor. She previously worked as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump's administration from 2017 to 2019 after working as a senior adviser to his campaign.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was elected to serve as the Republican Governors Association chair, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will serve as vice chair for 2024. Lee and Kemp will assume their positions immediately, and will serve a one-year term.

Other governors on the group's 2024 executive committee are Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will serve as policy chair.

"Republican governors are reminding the nation that commonsense, conservative policies drive economic prosperity and expand opportunity, security and freedom -- changing lives for the better," Lee said. "I thank Governor Kim Reynolds for her exceptional leadership as RGA chair over the past year, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to support incumbent Republican governors and elect more to our ranks."

The election was held at the end of the association's 2023 annual conference.