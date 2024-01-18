SpaceX delays launch; liftoff moved to today

Axiom Space and SpaceX are set to kick off a busy year for human spaceflight, but SpaceX announced Wednesday it was delaying its Space Coast launch attempt until at least today.

The commercial Ax-3 mission is now set to lift off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon Freedom making its third ever flight to space targeting liftoff at 4:49 p.m. today with a backup option on Saturday at 4 p.m.

"The additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle," SpaceX posted in an update on X. Some changes SpaceX had to enable before the launch attempt this week had pushed its timeline to clear the vehicle and the launch readiness review was not completed until Wednesday morning.

Space Launch Delta 45 weather squadron still forecasts a 90% chance for good conditions with the one-day delay.

One of the issues being checked was what SpaceX referred to as "energy modulators" in the Dragon parachute system, which are basically straps that connect the parachute bag to the parachute door.

On those folded straps are stitches designed to break as the main parachute to the Dragon deploys that act as shock absorbers, said SpaceX's senior director for its human spaceflight program.

SpaceX saw that on the return flight and landing of the cargo Dragon on the CRS-29 mission last month, there was nonoptimal stress reduction when the parachutes deployed, and they suspect the straps were twisted on install. So for Ax-3, SpaceX teams went in and made sure there were no twists.

On board are former NASA astronaut and Axiom chief astronaut Michael López-Alegría acting as mission commander leading three European customers: Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, who will act as pilot, and mission specialists Alper Gezeravci of Turkey and ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden. It's the first all-European commercial crew to space with López-Alegría having both U.S. and Spanish citizenship.

The first-stage booster will attempt a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zone 1 about eight minutes after liftoff with a potential for a sonic boom to be heard in surrounding counties.

It's the first of up to six planned human spaceflights from the Space Coast for 2024 with NASA's Crew-8 mission to the ISS targeting a mid-February launch and the first crewed mission of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner as early as mid-April.

Billionaire Jared Issacman is hoping for a summer launch for his orbital Polaris Dawn mission while NASA's Crew-9 and the commercial Ax-4 mission are slated for the second half of the year.

If all fly, it would take up 22 crew, the most flown from the Space Coast since the Space Shuttle Program ended.

For Houston-based Axiom, this launch continues its business plan of sending three paying customers for short trips on the ISS accompanied by former NASA astronauts to help guide the trip. López-Alegría led the Ax-1 mission in 2022 and this trip marks his sixth mission to space having flown four times during his NASA career aboard both the space shuttle and Russian Soyuz rockets.

This trip will tack on to the 275 days he's already spent in orbit.