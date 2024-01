This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT The American Express

SITE La Quinta, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSES PGA West: Stadium Course (Par 72, 7,187 yards); Nicklaus Course (Par 72, 7,159 yards). La Quinta Country Club (Par 72, 7,160 yards)

PURSE $8.4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.512 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jon Rahm

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nico Echavarria, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, today-Sunday 3-6 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Dubai Desert Classic

SITE Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Emirates Golf Course (Par 72, 7,428 yards)

PURSE $9 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.5 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Rory McIlroy

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1:30-7:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-7 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Tournament of Champions

SITE Orlando, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Lake Nona Golf & Country Club (Par 72, 6,617 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $225,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Brooke Henderson

ARKANSAN ENTERED Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday noon-3 p.m., Saturday 1-2 p.m. NBC, Saturday 2-4 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Mitsubishi Electric Championship

SITE Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday

COURSE Hualalai Golf Course (Par 72, 7,107 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $340,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Steve Stricker

ARKANSAN ENTERED Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, today-Saturday 6-9 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Great Abaco Classic

SITE Great Abaco, Bahamas

SCHEDULE Sunday-Wednesday

COURSE The Abaco Club on Winding Bay (Par 72, 7,141 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $135,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ben Silverman

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Tag Ridings

TV None