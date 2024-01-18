Two people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Washington County

Brandon Padgett, 29, of 3921 Stonehedge Drive No. 8 in Little Rock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with residential burglary and theft of property. Padgett was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Wednesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Lee Vaivai, 31, homeless, of Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and multiple traffic violations. Vaivai was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Wednesday in lieu of $75,000 bond.