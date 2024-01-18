



Winter storms disrupt European travel

BERLIN -- Heavy snow and freezing rain hit parts of northern and central Europe on Wednesday, bringing transport to a halt in some Scandinavian regions and causing major disruption at airports in Frankfurt and Oslo.

At Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, freezing rain forced a halt to takeoffs, German news agency dpa reported. The airport cited a danger of de-iced aircraft icing up again as they taxied toward the runway. Some departures resumed in the afternoon as the rain subsided. Hundreds of flights already had been canceled.

The airport in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, was closed temporarily as heavy snow reduced visibility for pilots. Airport spokesperson Ylva Celius Trulsen said the huge amount of snow and wind hampering traffic was "very unusual" and the resulting closure was "extremely rare." The airport reopened later Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall brought traffic to a standstill in large parts of Scandinavia, with roads and highways clogged with stranded motorists, public transportation delays, cancellations on some ferry routes and the closure of some bridges. Police in several parts of Denmark urged people to stay home. Southern Sweden also saw heavy snowfall.

The freezing rain across western and southern Germany led to many accidents on icy roads early Wednesday. As a precaution, many schools and kindergartens closed and some companies offered employees the option of working from home.

British royals treated for health problems

LONDON -- King Charles III and the Princess of Wales are both dealing with medical issues that will force them to delay previously planned public engagements over the coming weeks.

Charles will undergo a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate next week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. The palace said the king's condition is benign.

Moments earlier, the princess' office announced that Kate would remain at a private hospital in London for up to two weeks after undergoing planned abdominal surgery. The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the throne.

The publicity around the king's surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice. The 75-year-old monarch sought treatment "in common with thousands of men each year," the palace said.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday.

The princess' office at Kensington Palace didn't offer further details, but said her condition wasn't cancerous.

Nigerian blast leaves three people dead

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Three people died and 77 others were injured overnight when an explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria's largest cities, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.

Residents in the southwestern state of Oyo's densely populated Ibadan city heard a loud blast at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, causing panic as many fled their homes. By Wednesday morning, security forces cordoned off the area while medical personnel and ambulances were on standby as rescue efforts intensified.

Preliminary investigations showed the blast was caused by explosives stored for use in illegal mining operations, Oyo Gov. Seyi Makinde told reporters after visiting the site in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

Rescue workers combing through the collapsed structures recovered an additional body on Wednesday morning, increasing the death toll to three, Saheed Akiode, coordinator of Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency in the region, told The Associated Press.

Most of the 77 injured had already been discharged, the governor said, promising to cover the medical bills of others still being admitted and to provide temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected.

Thai fireworks explosion kills 20 people

BANGKOK -- An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed about 20 people on Wednesday, according to provincial officials, though the devastation at the scene has made the death toll uncertain.

The information office of the Suphan Buri provincial government initially announced that 23 people had been killed in the mid-afternoon blast, but on Wednesday night revised its figure to 19 dead and three missing. The national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation's earlier preliminary figure had been least 20 people killed.

Suphan Buri is about 60 miles northwest of Bangkok, in the heart of Thailand's central rice-growing region.

The office of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, distributed a video showing him being told over the phone by the regional police commander that there were 20 to 30 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion and that none of them could be found.

Rescue workers at the scene said there were no survivors. None were mentioned by provincial authorities, contradicting the disaster department's statement that wounded people had been found.





Media gather outside The London Clinic where Kate, Princess of Wales is recovering from surgery, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Kensington Palace says the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to two weeks. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



Smoke rises after an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand, on Wednesday. (AP/Samekan Suphan Buri Foundation)





