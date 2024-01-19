15 kids, teacher die in India capsizing

NEW DELHI -- A boat carrying a school group capsized in a lake in western India on Thursday, drowning 15 students and one teacher, fire service officials said.

Eleven students were rescued when the boat capsized in Harani Lake in the city of Vadodara, and rescuers were searching for one person who was still missing, Vadodara fire officer Jitu Parmar said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

"The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara's Harani Lake is extremely heartbreaking," said the state's top elected official, Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Vadodara is a city known for the diamond trade in Gujarat state. Indian media reports said the students there were out for a picnic when the accident occurred.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

Ecuadoran TV-attack investigator killed

QUITO, Ecuador -- A prosecutor investigating a dramatic attack on the set of a public television channel last week was shot to death Wednesday in Guayaquil, the most dangerous city in Ecuador.

Prosecutor César Suárez, who had carried out other high-profile investigations in the past, was shot while driving a vehicle, Attorney General Diana Salazar said.

"Organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to society," she said in a video broadcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Thirteen alleged perpetrators have been arrested in the assault at TC Television, which was broadcast live and led President Daniel Noboa to declare that Ecuador is in an "internal armed conflict" amid a surge of killings and other crimes tied to drug trafficking.

Suárez was also in charge of the Metastasis case involving an Ecuadorian drug lord who is alleged to have received favorable treatment from judges, prosecutors, police officers and high officials.

Ecuadorian police said they were working to find those responsible for the murder of Suárez.

Jordan said behind deadly Syria strike

BEIRUT -- An airstrike on southern Syria early Thursday killed at least nine people and was probably carried out by Jordan's air force, Syrian opposition activists said, the latest in a series of strikes in an area where cross-border drug smugglers have been active.

There was no immediate confirmation from Jordan on the strike that hit the province of Sweida.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said nine people, including two children and at least three women, were killed in the strike on the village of Orman.

The head of the Observatory, Rami Abdurrahman, said the people killed had nothing to do with smuggling, suggesting that the Jordanian air force might have received incorrect intelligence from local residents.

Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor over the past years to smuggle highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. The Jordanian authorities have managed to stop several smuggling attempts, including some in which smugglers used drones to fly the drugs over the border.

Rayan Maarouf, editor-in-chief of local activist collective Suwayda24, told The Associated Press that 10 people were killed in the strike on Orman. There was also a strike on the nearby village of Malah, he said, but no casualties were inflicted. Maarouf said that search operations are still ongoing and the death toll might still rise.

Japan buying 400 missiles from U.S.

TOKYO -- Japan signed a deal with the United States on Thursday to purchase up to 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles as part of its ongoing military buildup in response to increased regional threats.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has pledged to double its annual defense spending to around $68 billion by 2027, which would make Japan the world's third-biggest military spender after the United States and China.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara announced in December a decision to accelerate deployment of some Tomahawks and Japanese-made Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles beginning in fiscal year 2025, a year before the original plan. The government says Japan is facing its "severest" security environment since World War II because of threats from China and North Korea, causing it to increase military cooperation with the U.S., Australia, Britain and other friendly nations.

In November, the U.S. approved a $2.35 billion sale of two types of Tomahawks -- 200 Block IV missiles and 200 upgraded Block V versions. They can be launched from warships and hit targets 1,000 miles away, officials said.

The signing of the purchase agreement on Thursday was attended by Kihara and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

Japan and the United States agreed to expedite the deployment "in response to the increasingly severe security environment," Kihara said.

Emanuel said training of Japanese servicemembers for the Tomahawks will start in March.





Rescuers look for missing children and teachers after a boat carrying 27 school children and their teachers capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara, India, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo)



U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel (fourth left) and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara (third right) stand behind a defense equipment procurement official as he signs a document for the Tomahawk purchase deal on Thursday at the Japanese Defense Ministry in Tokyo. (AP/Mari Yamaguchi)





