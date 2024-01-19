AI sparks buzz at economic forum

DAVOS, Switzerland -- Artificial intelligence is easily the biggest buzzword for world leaders and corporate bosses diving into big ideas at the World Economic Forum's glitzy annual meeting in Davos. Breathtaking advances in the technology surprised the world last year, and the elite crowd is angling to take advantage of its promise and minimize its risks.

In a sign of ChatGPT maker OpenAI's skyrocketing profile, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman made his Davos debut to rock star crowds, with his benefactor, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, hot on his heels.

Illustrating artificial intelligence's geopolitical importance like few other technologies before it, the word was on the lips of world leaders from China to France. It was visible across the Swiss Alpine town and percolated through after-parties.

Here's a look at the buzz:

Altman's sudden firing and swift rehiring last year cemented his position as the face of the generative AI revolution, but questions about the boardroom bust-up and OpenAI's governance lingered. He told a Bloomberg interviewer that he's focused on getting a "great full board in place" and deflected further questions.

At a Davos panel on technology and humanity Thursday, a question about what Altman learned from the upheaval came at the end.

"We had known that our board had gotten too small, and we knew that we didn't have a level of experience we needed," Altman said.

"But last year was such a wild year for us in so many ways that we sort of just neglected it."

Altman added that for "every one step we take closer to very powerful AI, everybody's character gets, like, plus 10 crazy points. It's a very stressful thing. And it should be because we're trying to be responsible about very high stakes."

WORLD LEADERS AND AI

From China to Europe, top officials staked their positions on artificial intelligence as the world grapples with regulating the rapidly developing technology that has big implications for workplaces, elections and privacy.

The European Union has devised the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules ahead of a busy election year, with artificial intelligence-powered misinformation and disinformation the biggest risk to the global economy as it threatens to erode democracy and polarize society, according to a World Economic Forum report released last week.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called the new tech "a double-edged sword."

"Human beings must control the machines instead of having the machines control us," he said in a speech Tuesday.

"AI must be guided in a direction that is conducive to the progress of humanity, so there should be a red line in AI development -- a red line that must not be crossed."

China, one of the world's centers of artificial intelligence development, wants to "step up communication and cooperation with all parties" on improving global artificial intelligence governance, Li said.

China has released interim regulations for managing generative artificial intelligence, but the EU broke ground with its Artificial Intelligence Act, which won a hard-fought political deal last month and awaits final sign-off.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said artificial intelligence is "a very significant opportunity, if used in a responsible way."

She said "the global race is already on" to develop and adopt artificial intelligence, and touted the 27-nation EU's efforts, including the Artificial Intelligence Act and a program pairing supercomputers with small and midsized businesses to train large artificial intelligence models.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he's a "strong believer" in the technology and that his country is "an attractive and competitive country" for the industry.

He played up France's role in helping coordinate regulation on deepfake images and videos created with AI as well as plans to host a follow-up summit on safety after an inaugural gathering in Britain in October.

WAVE OF THE FUTURE

Generative artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT and Google's Bard captivated the world by rapidly spewing out new poems, images and computer code and are expected to have a sweeping impact on life and work.

The technology could help the stagnating global economy, said Nadella, whose company is rolling out the technology in its products.

The Microsoft chief said he's "very optimistic about AI being that general-purpose technology that drives economic growth."

Business leaders predicted artificial intelligence will help automate mundane work tasks or make it easier for people to do advanced jobs, but they also warned that it would threaten workers who can't keep up.

A survey of 4,700 CEOs in more than 100 countries by PwC, released at the start of the Davos meetings, said 14% think they'll have to lay off staff because of the rise of generative AI.

"There isn't an area, there isn't an industry that's not going to be impacted" by artificial intelligence, said Julie Sweet, CEO of consulting firm Accenture.

For those who can move with the change, artificial intelligence promises to transform tasks like computer coding and customer relations and to streamline business functions like invoicing, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said.

"If you embrace AI, you're going to make yourself a lot more productive," he said. "If you do not ... you're going to find that you do not have a job."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press.