All have a shot in the SEC — except Vandy

It has been a typical crazy week in SEC basketball.

Arkansas' 78-77 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night was indicative of what this season is going to be like.

With the exception of Vanderbilt, it appears on any given night any team can win. But before getting into that, what happened in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night and in Birmingham on Wednesday was disturbing.

It started when Alabama Coach Nate Oats shoved Missouri's Aidan Shaw. It wasn't an accident or incidental. It was a full-fledged get-away-from-me shove.

Of course, Oats apologized after the game to Shaw and Missouri Coach Dennis Gates and said he meant no disrespect. Really? You aggressively shove someone away -- and it wasn't a separation of players -- at the school that spent last season under a cloud when you had players involved in a murder.

That leaves you a little short on credibility, and the SEC reprimanded Oats, meaning he has something in his file but his bank account is still full or even overflowing.

The Tide are playing really good basketball right now and are ranked No. 5 in the NCAA NET rankings. They have won six in a row, are 4-0 in SEC play and are atop the standings with Auburn, another indication this could be a wild year.

Isn't Alabama a football state?

The Tide are winning like they usually do, shooting -- and making -- threes, while Auburn is proving its record-setting win over Arkansas at Bud Walton was not a fluke.

The Tigers have won 10 straight and they win with a gritty defense and a slashing offense.

Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and LSU are all tied for third with 3-1 records.

No one is going to finish undefeated in SEC play. Everyone else, except Vandy -- which is 5-12 on the season -- is proving they can get it done.

For instance, the Razorbacks' win Tuesday was one of sheer will power, determination and feeding the hot hand.

In the last 28 minutes, the Aggies outscored the Hogs 67-48, took 23 more shots in the game and made four more than Arkansas.

In the second half, Arkansas was 5 of 24 from the floor when Wade Taylor hit a wild three to give the Aggies their first lead of the game with just 7.6 seconds to play.

The only player in the game who had played every second, Tramon Mark, got the ball and with 1.1 seconds left hit the game-winner for the Razorbacks.

That was a win over a team that had beaten Kentucky in their previous game.

A Kentucky team that is very good, but perhaps not like some John Calipari has put on the floor.

The Wildcats' only losses have been to Kansas, but also fell to North Carolina-Wilmington and the Aggies. Arkansas beat the UNCW Seahawks 106-90 but fell to UNC-Greensboro.

Tennessee, who under Rick Barnes has become a powerhouse, lost three in a row in November, but it was to Purdue, Kansas and North Caroline.

The Vols then reeled off seven consecutive wins before falling at Mississippi State.

Get the picture? The SEC could be a wild ride this season, but then college athletics is changing so much and so fast because of the transfer portal.

It is rare to find a Davonte Davis anymore.

The Jacksonville native is a true senior and actually has another year he could play because of covid, although that isn't likely for the three-time All-SEC academic honor roll player who is the only Razorback to have played in the Elite Eight twice and the Sweet 16 in a Razorback uniform.

Every SEC team has 14 conference games left and then comes the SEC Tournament which is a new season for everyone, including Vanderbilt.