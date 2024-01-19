Arkansas attorney general’s staff will brief racing commission about status of Pope County casino license

Attorneys for the Arkansas attorney general's office will brief the Arkansas Racing Commission about "the lay of the land" regarding the Pope County casino license on Wednesday and "give us time to discuss it," Arkansas Racing Commission Chairman Alex Lieblong said Friday during the commission's meeting.

Last week the Arkansas Supreme Court denied a petition from Legends Resort and Casino and Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses seeking a rehearing in the case in which the court ruled the Arkansas Racing Commission's award of the Pope County casino license to the consortium violated Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution

Lieblong told the commissioners during their brief meeting Friday that they won't take any action during their meeting Wednesday that begins at 10 a.m., and "won't be taking questions from the other parties involved.

"This is basically our education, where we understand what we are looking at completely before we go forward," he said. "I think all the parties understand that. It is not being rude to them. It is just an education process for the commission.

"I am not looking for any decisions," Lieblong said. "What I would look like is for everybody to just listen and ask questions if you want, but then give time to think about it before we go forward because then you are going to get hit from all the other sides."

The Pope County casino license has been a source of turmoil for the county and the state, resulting in numerous court cases. Billions of dollars are collectively wagered at the state's casinos each year.

Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution, approved by voters in November 2018, authorized the Arkansas Racing Commission to license four full-fledged casinos. Three casinos currently operate in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and West Memphis.

In a 5-2 ruling Oct. 26, the state's Supreme Court affirmed a ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued in January. Fox ruled the Arkansas Racing Commission erred in the licensing process by awarding the license to two entities when the Arkansas Constitution states that only a single entity can hold a casino license, and that Legends does not meet licensing requirements written into the Arkansas Constitution because the company has no prior casino gaming experience. The Cherokee/Legends consortium challenged Fox's ruling to state Supreme Court.

In November 2021, a divided Arkansas Racing Commission issued the Pope County casino license to the Legends/Cherokee consortium after it nullified the license that it awarded to the Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership in 2020. Gulfside challenged the commission's decision, asking Fox to void the license to the consortium.

The commission's award of the casino license to the consortium came after the state Supreme Court in October 2021 reversed Fox's ruling that declared unconstitutional a commission rule and state law that required that letters of endorsement for casino licenses come from local officials in office at the time the license application is submitted. Gulfside's letter of support was signed by former Pope County Judge Jim Ed Gibson, just days before his term expired Dec. 31, 2018.

Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for Cherokee Nation Businesses, said last week that "As the only qualified applicant with the exclusive support of Pope County Judge Ben Cross and the Pope County Quorum Court, we are eager to see the Arkansas Racing Commission and the Arkansas Attorney General's office determine the next steps in fulfilling Amendment 100."

Casey Castleberry, counsel for Gulfside Casino Partnership, said last week that "We now await guidance and next steps from the Arkansas Racing Commission, the state's governing body on gaming, as to how and when it will receive and consider applications. We look forward to demonstrating to the Pope County Quorum Court why Gulfside is worthy of the county's support."

Last week, the Arkansans for Local Voices ballot committee filed a statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission that states the committee will advocate for a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 general election ballot to repeal authorization for a casino in Pope County under Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution and "to require a local option vote for any future potential casino locations."