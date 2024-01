Hot Springs, circa 1912: W.G. Maurice, a wealthy northern businessman, bought the Independent Bath House in 1893 and remodeled it and named it for himself. Watching new more modern bath houses open, he razed his and opened the elegant new Maurice in 1912 with the cost for a course of 21 baths being $13. It still stands but doesn't offer baths today.

