The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 19, 2024

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-23-265. Fred Kimball, Sr. v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-22-418. John Faulkner v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-615. Marlon Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed.