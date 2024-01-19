Bank OZK logs record profit

Bank OZK continues to churn out record numbers in key financial metrics and the Little Rock lender reported a double-digit increase in earnings per share and new peaks for net income in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income rose to a record $171.1 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, up 7.7% from $158.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter last year were up 11.9%, climbing to a new peak of $1.50 from $1.34 in the last three months of 2022. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research projected per share earnings of $1.45.

For the full year, net income was $674.6 million, a 23.2% increase from $547.5 million in 2022. Earnings per common share for 2023 were $5.87, jumping 29.3% from the $4.54 recorded in 2022.

"We are pleased to have reported record net income and record diluted earnings per share in each quarter of 2023," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Gleason said in a statement announcing the results. "Our goal for 2024 is to continue to improve our record annual net income and diluted earnings per common share achieved in 2023, and we believe that is a reasonable goal, notwithstanding what appears likely to remain a challenging macroeconomic environment. We feel that we are well positioned for the coming year, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities."

Net interest income also was a record $370.5 million, topping the consensus estimate. That was up 11.4% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income for the year -- another record -- reached $1.4 billion, a leap of 26% from 2022. Net interest margin in the quarter was 4.82%, down from 5.46% in the same period in 2022.

"Our net interest income in the quarter just ended was our sixth consecutive record and resulted from our increased revenue from growth in average earning assets more than offsetting the impact of the decrease in our net interest margin," bank management said in prepared comments released in conjunction with the financial results after market close Thursday.

Loans and deposits ended 2023 at record levels as well.

Total loans for the fourth quarter were up to $26.5 billion, increasing by $1.1 billion from the same quarter in 2022. Lending was up 27.3% for the full year, a $5.7 billion increase from 2022.

The bank's Real Estate Specialties Group, its most significant income engine, originated $2 billion in loans during the quarter, its highest of the year, and $7.2 billion for the full year. The company projects the division's origination volume in 2024 will be "at or somewhat above" the 2023 record of $7.2 billion.

Management's comments projected continued growth this year.

The record quarterly and annual performance, and the bank's outlook for next year, "suggest that good things are ahead for Bank OZK," Zacks said in a research note.

Deposits were up 7.2%, or about $1.8 billion, to set a record of $27.4 billion in the quarter. Deposits increased 27.5% for the full year of 2023, a $5.9 billion increase from 2022.

OZK did not buy back shares in the quarter though it did repurchase 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million during 2023. The stock repurchase program expired last November.

The bank's stock closed at $45.82 Thursday, up just under 1%. The share price has increased by $5.67, or 14%, over the past 12 months.