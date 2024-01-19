Central Arkansas men 96, Lipscomb 86

MEN

Central Arkansas 96, Lipscomb 86

Led by freshman Tucker Anderson, the University of Central Arkansas hit a school-record 19 three-pointers to defeat Lipscomb on Thursday night at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bears (7-13, 3-1 ASUN) were 19 of 31 (61.3%) on three-pointers. Anderson led the way by hitting 6 of 10, while Daniel Sofield and Masai Olowokere each went 4 for 4 from behind the arc. Elias Cato and Carl Daughtery Jr. each made two three-pointers and Johan Kirsipuu had one.

UCA entered averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game.

The Bears got off to a hot start thanks to five quick points from Anderson. UCA took a 52-40 lead into halftime as Lipscomb (11-8, 2-2) shot 36.4% from the field.

In the second half, the Bisons fought back to outscore the Bears 46-44 after the break, but a bench unit led by Sofield and Cato gave the visitors a much-needed boost with 21 bench points.

Anderson led all scorers with 26 points. Masai Olowokere had 16 and Sofield 15. Daughtery and Cato each added 10.