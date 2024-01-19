Eastern Kentucky women 65, Central Arkansas 58

ASUN WOMEN

EASTERN KENTUCKY 65, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 58

After holding a double-digit lead for much of the first half, the University of Central Arkansas fell to Eastern Kentucky Thursday night at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Ky., for its first conference loss.

The Sugar Bears (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) led 29-24 at halftime while they peppered the paint with 22 of their points. Randrea Wright and Jade Upshaw combined for 17 points at the break.

In the second half, Eastern Kentucky (13-5, 2-2) returned the favor with 26 points in the paint. The Colonels, who shot 28% from the field in the field half, hit 53% of their shots in the second half, finishing the game on a 11-5 run over the final 6 minutes.

Upshaw led UCA with 15 points and Wright with 13, while Leah Mafua and Kinley Fisher finished with eight points each.

After a cold start to the night, Antwainette Walker led Eastern Kentucky with 19 points, followed by three other Colonels in double figures.