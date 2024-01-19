El makes fast sell to return to lineup





FAYETTEVILLE -- It had been nearly a month since El Ellis started a game for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team, and in that game on Dec. 21 he played just four minutes against Abilene Christian while Keyon Menifield took over at point guard.

In the next four games, Ellis played a combined 21 minutes -- 11 against SEC opponents Auburn, Georgia and Florida.

But Ellis was still thinking like a starter when the Razorbacks practiced for Tuesday night's game against Texas A&M.

"El jumped out there with the first unit," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I was putting in a play. Didn't call out five guys, and he jumped out there.

"I was already going to start him, but when he did that, it kind of showed the whole staff he wanted to be in that first group."

"I didn't call a first five on purpose. I wanted to see who the first five were eager to get out there as we were adding something."

Ellis, a 6-3 fifth-year senior transfer from Louisville, was back in the starting lineup against the Aggies and played 31 minutes to help Arkansas win 78-77 at Walton Arena.

Junior guard Tramon Mark was the Razorbacks' star against Texas A&M, scoring a career-high 35 points and hitting the game-winning basket with 1.1 seconds left.

But Ellis played a key role with 15 points, 6 rebounds to match his career high and 2 assists.

"El Ellis had a great game, too," Mark said.

It was the most points Ellis had scored since having a season-high 19 against North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17.

The Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3) won their first game since beating North Carolina-Wilmington 106-90 on Dec. 30 and started what they hope will be a turnaround to the season.

Musselman praised the defense played by Ellis, who primarily guarded the Aggies' small forwards. He shot 3 of 11 from the field, but hit 8 of 8 free throws.

"Look, we need him to play well," Musselman said. "He went 3 for 11, but the key was his rebounding.

"For him to rebound the ball like he did -- phenomenal."

Ellis played his most minutes since Arkansas beat No. 7 Duke on Nov. 29 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. He also played 31 minutes against the Blue Devils and had 9 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

The season-high minutes for Ellis was 34 in Arkansas' 86-77 victory over Old Dominion when he had 17 points and 8 assists without a turnover.

"It felt really good to be out there," Ellis said after the Texas A&M game. "You've just always got to be ready when your number is called.

"Tonight my number was called. I just went out there and played confident. Tried to get my teammates involved."

Ellis, who is from Durham, N.C., was a two-time Junior College All-American at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College, where he averaged 14.3 points per game as a freshman and 17.7 as a sophomore.

As a junior at Louisville, Ellis averaged 8.7 points and 20.9 minutes in 32 games with nine starts.

Ellis started all 32 games last season for the Cardinals and 17.7 points and 4.4 assists in 35.9 minutes. His 89.9% playing time was the second-highest in Louisville history after the 94.2% rate of Jim Price during the 1969-70 season.

So Ellis came to Arkansas used to playing big minutes. Seeing his playing diminish this season was a new experience.

"It was tough ... because I have never been in that position in my career in junior college or when I was at Louisville," Ellis said. "But I just knew I had to stay ready, stay in the gym.

"I've got some really good teammates that kept my head up. A really good coaching staff. as well.

"I just knew I was going to get my opportunity sooner or later, and I had to capitalize on it."

Arkansas' starters against Texas A&M -- Ellis, Mark, Trevon Brazile, Davonte Davis and Chandler Lawson -- were the same as the first three games.

"I feel like we competed really hard at the beginning of the season, that rotation of the guys that played together," Ellis said. "We went out there [against Texas A&M] and fought.

"We knew this week that we would get to start and get to play together again. As a group, we wanted to change this season around."

Ellis said he figures to stay in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against South Carolina (14-3, 2-2) at Walton Arena, but Musselman could decide to change things up.

Brazile is the only Razorback who has started all 17 games, and 11 players have gotten at least one start.

Ellis, who has nine starts, is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 15.6 minutes while sharing point guard duties primarily with Menifield and Layden Blocker.

"The point guard is a position where we've gone back and forth and need consistent play out of for sure," Musselman said. "Keyon's played well, El's had some good games, Layden's had some good games."

Musselman said determining how minutes are distributed among the players goes all the way back to summer workouts and up to the most recent practices.

"So there's a whole body of work that goes into decision-making," Musselman said. "But I think El's handled it, and I think there are times it's been a struggle for him as well.

"I think he wants to play, just as all of our guys do. Just as everybody on every team wants to play.

"He got his opportunity the other night, and I thought he did a fabulous job of playing with energy, playing with a motor."





Arkansas guard El Ellis shoots the ball Tuesday during the Razorbacks’ 78-77 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Walton Arena. Ellis finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists while playing 31 minutes after playing just 11 minutes in the Razorbacks’ first three SEC games. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)





