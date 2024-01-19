Fayetteville Fire Department rescues German Shepherd from icy lake

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fire department was called Thursday to an ice rescue for a dog that had fallen through the frozen surface at Lake Fayetteville, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Upon arrival, members of Ladder 4 and Battalion 2 discovered Monroe, a local German Shepherd, who had dropped through the ice about 75 yards from the lake shore while chasing ducks, the post states.

Monroe was struggling and nearly exhausted by the time the crew were able to reach her, the department posted.

Equipped with a dry suit, a member of the rescue team ventured out onto the ice and successfully rescued Monroe, bringing her safely back to shore where her owner awaited, the post says. After ensuring Monroe was dry and uninjured, the crew returned her to her owner's care.

Monroe is now resting comfortably at home.

