Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

A nation redefined

What are the founding principles of America? This is perhaps the most important philosophical question for our generation. Over the past half-century, we have in essence redefined ourselves. Until the middle of the 20th century, a clear consensus held that our Constitution and other founding documents were rooted in biblical teachings and the Judeo-Christian ethic. Those holding to those beliefs today are chided, mocked and culturally marginalized.

On the ascendancy are the secular progressives who exert a choke-hold over those of our institutions which influence public opinion and perspectives, namely academia, entertainment and media. Core teachings of this cabal are twofold: (1) Our founding fathers were secularists and forbade the inclusion of God or religion in all public considerations, and (2) there is no God and, likewise, no transcendental moral values or inherent human rights beyond those defined by the governing authority.

The promulgation of these precepts would be tragic even if the allegations regarding our founders were true. But what if they are not true? How much greater the travesty if, through the teachings of revisionist history and propaganda, generation after generation of young people has become indoctrinated pawns in a secular crusade to reconstitute America? Based on the writings of the founders themselves, I suggest that the latter proposition is true and that we, the silent majority, due to our complacency and acquiescence, are unwitting accomplices.

All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men (and women) to do nothing.

DENNIS LEGGETT

Batesville