Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville

Cary Schratz, 48, of 2232 Sheridan Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking, terroristic threatening, harassment and fleeing. Schratz was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,555 bond.

Jack Zivallic, 26, of 3875 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Zivallic was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Rodney Pourner, 45 of 660 S. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Pourner was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County

Alan Pendergast, 65, of 4205 Arkansas 112 in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with intimidating a witness, stalking, terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery. Pendergast was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.