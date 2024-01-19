News in brief: Walmart managers get raise in base pay Index ends at 908.07 with day’s 2.21 gain

Walmart managers get raise in base pay

NEW YORK -- Walmart Inc. is raising the starting base pay for store managers, while redesigning its bonus plan that will put more of an emphasis on profits for these leaders.

The moves, announced Thursday, will be effective Feb. 1. They come as the nation's largest retailer and largest private employer seeks to retain qualified managers and make clear to hourly workers that there's a path for promotion.

Walmart said that the store managers' new starting annual base wage ranges will be from $90,000 to $170,000. Previously, the range was from $65,000 to $170,000. That means that the average base pay for store leaders will go from $117,00 to $128,000, according to Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations at Walmart's U.S. division.

Walmart is also redesigning its store manager bonus program where profits will play a bigger role in calculating a manager's annual bonus. If the manager hits all targets, the bonus could now be as much as double the leader's base salary, said Clark. Previously, it was up to one and half times the manager's base salary.

-- The Associated Press

Index ends at 908.07 with day's 2.21 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 908.07, up 2.21 points.

"Technology stocks led the broad market higher ahead of monthly options expiration due Friday as sentiment shifted positive despite a strong employment report," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.