Ice glazes roads, causes wrecks in Garland County

HOT SPRINGS -- State and local law enforcement agencies and Garland County's volunteer fire departments worked dozens of wrecks Thursday morning after a light bout of freezing rain combined with runoff from the wintry mix of ice and snow from earlier this week to form a glaze of ice on area roadways.

Hazardous conditions on side roads were cited by many of the county's seven public school districts as the reason for closing for the fourth day in a row today due to the inclement weather.

"As much as we would love to return to school, many of our side streets and rural roads remain covered by snow and ice," the Lake Hamilton School District said on its Facebook page.

"The back roads are still very dangerous," the Cutter Morning Star School District said on its page.

The Fountain Lake School District said information pertaining to today's scheduled homecoming will be posted as it becomes available.

The Jessieville School District posted that designated snow routes and district side roads "continue to be unsafe for travel."

"Student and staff safety is priority," it said.

The Hot Springs, Mountain Pine and Lakeside school districts also gave notice they would be closed today.

The Hot Springs Police Department advised the public to refrain from using the roads unless "absolutely necessary" Thursday morning.

"Due to freezing conditions last night and a light freezing mist this morning, the roads in our area have become extremely slick. We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution while traveling in our region until temperatures rise," the city of Hot Springs posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

"We are dealing with multiple accidents and cars stuck," Hot Springs police Sgt. Joey Williams told The Sentinel-Record.

"There is black ice on the bypass and numerous side roads. At one point this morning no tow trucks were available due to so many accidents," he said. "We are encouraging people to stay off the roadway unless necessary."

He said city and state agencies "are working hard to treat the roads," but motorists "need to slow down and take their time."

The city of Hot Springs administrative offices and departments reopened at 1 p.m. Thursday after being closed earlier in the week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday and a wintry mix that moved through the area on Sunday and Monday.

The Hot Springs Fire and Police departments, as well as other essential offices, have continued to remain open during the inclement weather.

City transportation services began their snow routes at 11 a.m. Thursday and planned to operate until 6 p.m., "unless street conditions become unsafe," the city said in a news release.

The city also said that runways 5/23 and 12/31 at Hot Springs Memorial Field were reported as "closed with ice/snow coverage." The terminal and fixed-base operator remained open.

The runways will stay closed today, and the staff will reassess.

In addition to Hot Springs police, Lake Hamilton Fire & Rescue said in a social media post Thursday morning that roads "are icy and slippery. If possible stay off the roads and stay safe. There are many reported incidents in the area comprised of vehicles disabled on hills, in ditches, and blocking roadways. As always your safety is our number one concern at Lake Hamilton Fire."

In a Facebook post, 70 West Fire Rescue said all roads, especially Airport Road, were a "solid sheet of black ice!"

"Accidents from county line to 70 W Bridge. Stay home until it warms if you don't have to be out," the Fire Department said. "If traveling do not try to pass on Airport in 5 lane. Slow and steady in one lane please!"

A Hot Springs Memorial Field truck sits on one of the snow and ice-covered runways on Thursday with the terminal building in the background. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)

