Louis Ahearne and Stewart Ahearne, two British brothers, were each sentenced to 3½ years in a Swiss prison for breaking into a Geneva museum and stealing $3.8 million worth of Chinese Ming Dynasty artifacts, police said.

Taylor Schulz, 44, a veteran accused of using a golf club to fatally impale a Minneapolis grocery store employee, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial on a second-degree murder charge.

Piotr W., a deputy foreign minister in Poland's previous right-wing government identified without a full name because of Polish privacy laws, faces up to 10 years in prison on charges connected to the alleged sale of visas and work permits to migrants for thousands of dollars.

Jeff Duncan, businessman and Republican U.S. representative of South Carolina, announced in a statement that he will not seek reelection, as "one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for liberty."

Kenneth Bonawitz, 58, of Pompano Beach, Fla., was sentenced to five years in prison and 36 months of supervised release, and fined $2,000 for assaulting at least six police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, including one officer who said that the attack had led him to retire early, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, Mass., was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the January 2021 murder of a Black man after a racist road rage encounter.

Mike Lynch, a Colorado state representative and Republican candidate for a U.S House seat, was sentenced to 18 months of probation in 2022 after an arrest for drunken driving -- an incident recently uncovered by the Denver Post.

Stuart Cove, owner of Blue Adventures in the Bahamas, said in a statement his company is cooperating with police and halted diving experiences temporarily after a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten on the right leg by a shark.

Ronda Stryker, the billionaire granddaughter of the founder of medical device maker Stryker Corp., and her husband, William Johnston, are donating $100 million to Atlanta's Spelman College, which the women's school says is the largest-ever single donation to a historically Black college or university.