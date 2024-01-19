Health responsibility

I am no expert on covid infection, flu, nor any other infectious diseases. I am a U.S. Navy vet with a weakened immune system, so I am told. I try to take care of my physical condition as best as I can at 79 years young. Not obese nor close. Don't go to a gym every day. Never been to one since high school.

I was diagnosed with covid after two trips to the doctor one week apart with flu symptoms. Prior to that I met a young man, maybe early 30s, with a cast on his wrist. Having had a cast myself from a fractured wrist playing soccer (at 50 years of age), I asked how he injured himself. He said "bicycle injury." Said he went to the doctor, got a cast, paid $200-plus bill. Strangely, he got a check in the mail a few days later for his treatment. It was covered due to covid causation. How does a bicycle incident relate to covid?

I'll leave you to your own reasoning. Covid is real according to "all" experts. Personal health is the responsibility of each of us. Stay active, stay young, eat healthy.

CLARENCE ELLISON

North Little Rock

Was familiar feeling

Years ago a commercial showed an American Indian rowing a canoe on a river that becomes ever more polluted. As he pulls his canoe onshore, we see a modern city, and a motorist throws trash out the window, covering his moccasins. As the camera pans up, he turns his head revealing a tear coming down his face.

Many of us felt that way on Jan. 6, 2021. A reprieve came later that day as many Republicans recognized that Donald Trump had finally gone too far. We all know that didn't last long as Kevin McCarthy trekked to Mar-a-Lago weeks later to kiss the ring after realizing the base didn't care. At first, blame went to Antifa because his supporters are "law-abiding." As that narrative fell, it shifted to a rogue group, and DJT didn't know what was happening. We know now that he was fully aware.

Now, over 1,200 people have been charged, and over 450 given jail time. These people brutally attacked and injured over 150 police officers that day. Now, Trump's supporters have dropped any pretext for what happened, and Donald Trump embraces people who have served time, plays songs from their "prison choir" at his rallies, and as a final nail in the coffin of common decency, have deemed them worthy of pardons and calls them hostages.

On Jan. 8, I called Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman, and Rep. Steve Womack's offices, to ask if they believed those in jail were "hostages." I spoke to two reps and left a voicemail at Tom's office. Staff members were unable to answer this difficult question but promised to get back. As of Jan. 17, this apparently was still too tough.

Question is, can someone still try to claim your soul if you sell it to "own the libs"?

GREGORY ROUNTREE

Scott

Pass immigration bill

If the House GOP does not take up and pass the immigration bill from the Senate, the fig leaf the Republican House members have been hiding behind will be gone. They will be exposed as the dangerous, game-playing, power-hungry group they appear to be.

To our Arkansas congressmen, it's time to lead. No more pretending. Pass this bipartisan Senate immigration bill. You will be saving the brave Ukrainian people, thwarting the murderous Vladimir Putin and helping improve the inhumane situation at the southern border. It's time to put the country over your lust for power. We're watching, and we don't want to witness your shame.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock