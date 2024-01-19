LIVE! Music: Old Crow Medicine Show packs the Aud in Eureka Springs during OzMoMu weekend

Old Crow Medicine Show performs at the Aud in Eureka Springs this weekend. The concert coincides with the 10th annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival at Eureka's Basin Park Hotel. Early ticket sales that included access to both events have sold out already.

The two-time Grammy-winning band is up for Best Folk Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards next month for their album "Jubilee," featuring special guests Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell and Willie Watson, an original member who recorded with the band for the first time in more than 10 years on their single "Miles Away."

Tickets for Old Crow Medicine Show's concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Aud are $79.50. Find more information at visiteurekasprings.com. Old Crow Medicine Show performs tonight at The Hall in Little Rock.

ELSEWHERE

Basin Park Hotel -- Ozark Mountain Music Festival Sunday only passes are available for Casey and the Attaboys at noon, Steve Jones at 1 p.m. and the Cate Brothers at 2 p.m. Sunday in Eureka Springs.

Ozark Natural Foods -- Amber Violet, noon Sunday.

JJ's Live -- Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with Uncrowned Kings, 6 p.m. and Shlump, 9 p.m. today; Ozark Riviera and Newco, 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse -- Emma Teresa, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Grove Comedy Club -- Adam Hunter, today & Saturday in Lowell.

Goat Lab Brewery -- Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Rick Reiter, Jan. 24 in Lowell.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Hero's -- Hoodookattz, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Livewire, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Hoppy Hour Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip & Sing with 96 Miles, 6:30 p.m. today; Bad Jackson, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Springdale.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel --Warrant, 9 p.m. Saturday in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.