Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful." McEntire, a three-time Grammy winner, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and received a Kennedy Center honor in 2018. The performances will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Usher. Andra Day will also perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as part of the pregame performances that will air on CBS. Emmy winner Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language. Model-dancer Anjel Pinero will sign "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be signed by actor-dancer Shaheem Sanchez. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event. The movie star and former California governor was stopped for a routine check after arriving Wednesday, customs spokesperson Thomas Meister said. Schwarzenegger was able to leave after about 2½ hours, he said on Thursday. Goods over the value of $467 that will stay in the European Union have to be declared and, where appropriate, duty paid on them. German daily Bild reported that the allegedly undeclared watch made by Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet was valued about $21,739 by Schwarzenegger, for whom it was specially produced. The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative said Schwarzenegger, 76, was detained "for traveling with a watch he owns, that he might be auctioning at his charity auction [Thursday] in Kitzbuehel," in neighboring Austria. It added in an emailed statement that Schwarzenegger "cooperated at every step" and he agreed to "prepay potential taxes on the watch (remember, it is his personal watch)." The matter now goes to a customs penalty body in Augsburg, which will evaluate the case.

