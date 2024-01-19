O’Brien joins Ohio St. as OC

Today at 2:33 a.m.

by RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

FILE - New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches warmups for the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Ohio State is hiring O'Brien as its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire still needed university approval, but an announcement was expected as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

Ohio State is hiring former Houston Texans and Penn State Coach Bill O'Brien as its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

ESPN first reported Ohio State was hiring O'Brien.

  photo  Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center, reacts on the sideline during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  