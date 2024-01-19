GOLF

UA's Lopez 2 shots back

Former Arkansas Razorback Gaby Lopez of Mexico shot an opening-round 5-under 67 and is two shots off the lead at the LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla. Lopez started off on the back nine and birdied six of her first eight holes. Her December was not spent practicing, but instead on a three-week honeymoon that took her around the globe, including experiences on safari in South Africa and up close to the pyramids of Egypt. She had few expectations other than to start slowly, but when she stuffed a 7-iron close at her fourth hole, the par-3 13th, and converted the short putt, she was 4 under through four holes. That, she said, shook out all the "spiderwebs." Ayaka Furue made seven birdies for a 7-under 65, giving her a two-shot lead. Furue, 23, who captured the Ladies Scottish Open in 2022 for her first LPGA title, is making her second start at the LPGA's season opener for winners each of the past two years. Sweden's Maja Stark was tied with Lopez two strokes back. Californian Danielle Kang, another past champion of the event, opened with 68, as did Ally Ewing, a three-time winner on the LPGA who is seeking her first victory since 2022.

Johnson, Noren shoot 62s

Zach Johnson made seven of his 10 birdies on the front nine on the way to a 10-under 62 and a share of the lead with Sweden's Alex Noren after the first round of The American Express on Thursday at La Quinta, Calif. Johnson's 29 on the front nine was the lowest nine-hole score in his 493 career PGA Tour starts, and he needed only 10 putts to do it. He credited his strong start partly to an offseason of focused preparation after his release from the demands of the Ryder Cup captaincy. "Put a lot of good work in as of late," Johnson said. "Actually been a lot of normal golf work, given what happened last year, with what I was responsible for, which was awesome. Now it's time to get back to work. I've enjoyed the work. I've enjoyed the sweat." Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are one shot back of the leaders, and 22 golfers shot 65 or better, including Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Australia's Min Woo Lee and former champion Si Woo Kim. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a 67 with three of his five birdies clustered around the turn. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark each shot 70. Former Arkansas Razorback Nico Echavarria was five shots after opening with a 5-under 67. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) opened with a 71.

Young among Dubai leaders

No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four to shoot 1-under 71 and Brian Harman, the British Open champion who also started at the 10th hole, finished bogey-par-double to close on the same score Thursday's openng round of the Dubai Desert Classic. The headline pair in the field were four strokes off the clubhouse lead held by Li Haotong, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard and Cameron Young when play was suspended because of darkness on Day 1 of one of the marquee events of the season on the European tour. Young, the No. 25-ranked American playing in Dubai for the first time, birdied Nos. 16 and 17 before rolling in a 60-foot eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 18th to join the lead on 5-under 67. Nine players in the 126-man field didn't complete their opening round.

BASEBALL

Hicks to Giants

Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $44 million, four-year contract on Thursday, a deal that includes performance bonuses for innings that could increase the total to $52 million. The 27-year-old has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, saving 32 games in 44 chances. He was 0-4 with a 5.47 ERA in eight starts for St. Louis in 2022. Hicks was 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves in 15 chances over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last season with St. Louis and Toronto.

FOOTBALL

TE gets ninth season

Miami tight end Cam McCormick said Thursday he is coming back for a ninth season of college football. He is believed to be the first with a ninth season granted by the NCAA. McCormick's career was derailed multiple times by season-ending injuries, some of which earned him a medical redshirt from the NCAA, and all players who participated in college athletics in 2020 got another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. McCormick. 25, spent the first seven of his college seasons at Oregon, transferred to Miami for the 2023 season and will keep playing in 2024. He missed most of his senior season of high school in 2015 because of an injury, then redshirted after enrolling at Oregon in 2016 and appeared in all 13 of Oregon's games in 2017. Over the next four years, he played in exactly three games. McCormick played in one game before a season-ending injury in 2018, missed all of the 2019 season with injury, missed the 2020 season because of injury and the pandemic, and then played in two games in 2021 before another season-ending injury. But he made it through the 2022 season at Oregon, the 2023 season at Miami and now will try for one more year.

TRACK & FIELD

Top pole vaulter dies

Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has died from medical complications. He was 29. Barber died Wednesday at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. A cause of death was not yet known. Barbeer captured back-to-back NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015 at Akron before winning the NCAA outdoor crown as well in 2015. That year at the world championships at Beijing, he took gold over Germany's Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe. He still hold the Canadian record (19 feet, 8 1/4 inches), set in 2016 at Reno, Nevada