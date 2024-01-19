OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

SOUTHERN INDIANA 58, ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 48

Arkansas-Little Rock had its three-game winning streak snapped Thursday night as it fell to Southern Indiana at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind.

Southern Indiana (11-5, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference) remained undefeated in conference play with the win and extended its winning streak to seven games.

Madison Webb recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Meredith Raley and Triniti Ralston added seven points for Southern Indiana.

UALR (5-12, 4-2) shot just 18 of 60 (30%) from the field. Jayla Brooks scored a team-high 11 points and collected four rebounds. Leilani Wimbish-Gay was the only other Trojans player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.