Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1924

FORT SMITH -- Frank Baudine, formerly mayor of Tontitown, Washington county, was found guilty of violating the Volstead act by a jury in federal court here today, and sentenced to serve 90 days in jail and pay a fine of $100. ... The trial and sentence followed a surprise visit paid to the Washington county town last July by federal agents. According to the officials, the manufacture of brandy was being carried on in a house under the control of Baudine.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1974

State Insurance Commissioner Ark Monroe III Friday ordered all automobile insurance companies doing business in Arkansas to reduce their rates by at least 10% by March 15. ... The order for a blanket reduction in automobile insurance rates may be unprecedented in Arkansas. ... On December 13, Monroe sent a letter to all the companies asking them to reduce their rates voluntarily because of decreased driving by Arkansas motorists as a result of gas conservation efforts. ... Monroe said Friday, "Only one company has filed for a reduction in its insurance rates and further voluntary reductions are not indicated by the industry."

25 years ago

Jan. 19, 1999

SPRINGDALE -- Tyson Foods Inc. confirmed in a statement Monday that it is looking at unloading units not related to its core poultry operations. "We are in the process of exploring the possibility of divesting ourselves of the Pork Group and our seafood division," the release said. The strategy does not include "formally posting a for sale" sign on the assets, the statement added. Company spokesman Ed Nicholson said the news release was to clarify an Associated Press article that appeared in newspapers Saturday. The article said Springdale-based Tyson may rid itself of its pork and beef operations. The beef- and pork-processing operations were sold in 1995 and 1996. The pork operation that remains available for purchase is the one for live swine, or the Pork Group. This unit raises 1.6 million hogs a year and sells them after they are brought to market weight. Tyson also has shown a willingness to shed its seafood operation, concentrated in the Pacific Northwest.

10 years ago

Jan. 19, 2014

A few hundred people rallied outside the state Capitol on Saturday to advocate for abortion rights, sexual-health education and greater economic prosperity for women, while condemning abortion laws passed in last year's legislative session. The rally was hosted by the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice, which has held the event for four years in conjunction with the Jan. 22 anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal throughout the nation. Speakers included state Rep. Fredrick Love, D-Little Rock, and American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas staff attorney Holly Dickson, who called the state Legislature "an environment that can only be described as hostile to women."