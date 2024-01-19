PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville West boys enjoy home victory over rival Bentonville

Bentonville West’s Landon Price (4) shoots Thursday during his team’s 38-24 victory over rival Bentonville at Bentonville West High School in Centerton. The sophomore Price finished with 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers and an alley-oop dunk. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) CENTERTON -- Bentonville West's boys picked up a much-needed 6A-West Conference victory Thursday night. That it was against rival Bentonville made it all the sweeter for the Wolverines.Bentonville Already a subscriber? Log in!