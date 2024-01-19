PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers Heritage boys look to rebound after slow start in 6A-West play

Rogers guard Cate Jackson (13) drives the ball forward, Friday, January 5, 2024 during a basketball game at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) ROGERS HERITAGE BOYSWar Eagles hoping to right shipWar Eagles Coach Tom Olsen said he was pleased with the way his team maneuvered through the nonconference schedule, but Rogers Heritage is looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses in 6A-West Conference play."We Already a subscriber? Log in!