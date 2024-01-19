PREP BASKETBALL: Romine, Parker take turns in leading Gravette’s girls to 50-43 victory over Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- The balance that Gravette's girls enjoy this season allows a number of players to step to the forefront and take charge when needed.

It was Brynn Romine's turn to set the early tone, then Alexa Parker took over late and helepd the Lady Lions claim a 50-43 victory over Pea Ridge in a makeup 4A-1 Conference game Thursday night at Blackhawk Arena.

Romine scored all of her 10 points in the first half, while Parker scored 10 of her game-high 16 in the second half for Gravette (15-5, 5-1).

"Romine did a good job and gave us a good spark early," Gravette Coach Will Pittman said. "It was one of those games where we have to have a lot out of different players at different times.

"It's a struggle to get back into the groove after being off a lot and playing games on weird days. Everybody's doing it, and I knew it was going to be an ugly game. I thought [Pea Ridge Coach] Heath [Neal] had his girls ready to go, but our girls stepped up. Different girls hit big shots at different times."

Gravette never trailed despite not getting a field goal until Brooke Handle hit a three-pointer with 1:47 left in the first quarter. Romine had the Lady Lions' only other bucket in the first quarter, but she started the second quarter with a pair of threes and helped the Lady Lions build a 19-8 cushion with 6:24 before halftime.

Pea Ridge (13-9, 4-3), however, was determined to keep things close. The Lady Blackhawks closed the first half with nine straight points, with Brooklyn Winn's three-pointer making it 23-22 at halftime, and made it a one-possession game on numerous occasions in the second half.

"We kept it close the whole time," Neal said. "I think we controlled the possession count, where Gravette usually likes to get up and down the court. Coming off a week where we haven't been in the gym, we weren't able to put up the shots that we normally put up, so there was a little bit of rim rust for us.

"We told our kids that it was going to be a race to 50 if we could hold them and do the things defensively that I thought we did. If we could get to 50 points, I thought we could win, then it happens at the end where Gravette hits 50."

Makena Ward's three-point play with 2:45 remaining pulled Pea Ridge within 43-40, but Handle gave Gravette the cushion it needed by hitting a three with 41 seconds left. DaLacie Wishon then added four free throws to secure the Lady Lions' win.

Handle added 10 points for Gravette, which travels to Huntsville for another conference game tonight. Ward was the only Pea Ridge player in double figures with 10 points.

BOYS

Pea Ridge 68, Gravette 40

Skye Davenport had 20 points and Pea Ridge used a third-quarter outburst to pull away from Gravette.

The win allows the Blackhawks (19-3, 6-1) to take sole possession of second place in the 4A-1 standings behind Farmington.

Pea Ridge led 16-9 after one quarter and 35-25 at halftime, then outscored Gravette (11-5, 5-1) 18-6 in the third quarter for a 53-31 cushion.

Zion Whitmore added 15 for the Blackhawks, who return to conference action tonight at home against Shiloh Christian. Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 12 points.



