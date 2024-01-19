NOTE Additional games may have been postponed or canceled because of weather.

6A-Central

Little Rock Central at Conway, ppd.

Bryant at Cabot, ppd.

Jonesboro at Little Rock Southwest, ppd.

6A-West

Fayetteville at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Northside

Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber

5A-Central

Little Rock Christian at Jacksonville, ppd.#

Sylvan Hills at Vilonia, ppd.

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Maumelle, ppd.

Little Rock Parkview at Beebe, ppd.

5A-East

Nettleton at Batesville

Searcy at Valley View

West Memphis at Paragould

Marion at Greene County Tech, ppd.

5A-South

Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff, ppd.

Hot Springs Lakeside at Benton, ppd.

Lake Hamilton at White Hall, ppd.

5A-West

Alma at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Russellville at Siloam Springs

Harrison at Van Buren, ppd.

4A-1

Berryville at Gentry

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Gravette at Huntsville

Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge

4A-3

Highland at Wynne*

Highland at Jonesboro Westside#

Southside Batesville at Trumann

Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville, ppd.

Brookland at Forrest City, ppd.

4A-4

Dardanelle at Waldron

Morrilton at Fountain Lake

Ozark at Mena

4A-5

Bauxite at LISA West Academy, ppd*

Lonoke at Heber Springs, ppd.

Joe T. Robinson at Clinton, ppd.

Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Hall, ppd.*

4A-7

Ashdown at Malvern

Nashville at Arkadelphia

De Queen at Camden Fairview, ppd.

Hope at Magnolia, ppd.

4A-8

Mills at Monticello, ppd.

Crossett at Stuttgart, ppd.

Warren at Watson Chapel, ppd.

Hamburg at Star City, ppd.

3A-1

Elkins at West Fork

Flippin at Valley Springs

Green Forest at Lincoln

3A-2

Salem at Melbourne

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

Newport at Cave City, ppd.

3A-3

Gosnell at Rivercrest*

Gosnell at Piggott#

Manila at Harrisburg*

3A-4

Booneville at Cedarville

Hackett at Danville

Paris at Cossatot River

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Mayflower

Lamar at Perryville, ppd.

Maumelle Charter at Dover, ppd.

3A-6

LISA Academy North at Episcopal Collegiate

Pangburn at Helena-West Helena

Riverview at Bald Knob

Rose Bud at Harding Academy

3A-7

Genoa Central at Jessieville

Glen Rose at Prescott

3A-8

DeWitt at Dumas

Drew Central at Smackover

McGehee at Lake Village

2A-1

Haas Hall Bentonville at Greenland

Haas Hall Rogers at Ozark Mountain

Life Way Christian at Cotter

Yellville-Summit at Eureka Springs

2A-2

Izard County at White County Central

Marshall at Mount Vernon-Enola

Sloan-Hendrix at Quitman

South Side Bee Branch at Cedar Ridge

2A-3

Cross County at Rector

Earle at East Poinsett County

2A-4

Johnson County Westside at Western Yell County

Magazine at Lavaca

Mansfield at Mountainburg

2A-5

England at Mountain Pine

Magnet Cove at Conway Christian

Palestine-Wheatley at Barton

Bigelow at Cutter-Morning Star, ppd.

2A-6

Des Arc at Hazen

KIPP Blytheville at Carlisle

McCrory at Marianna

2A-7

Acorn at Dierks

Horatio at Caddo Hills

Murfreesboro at Spring Hill

2A-8

Junction City at Ouachita

Parkers Chapel at Gurdon

Rison at Fordyce

1A-1E

Alpena at Mount Judea

Deer at Omaha

Lead Hill at Kingston

1A-1W

County Line at Founders Classical

Decatur at Thaden

Mulberry at The New School

1A-2

Timbo at Calico Rock

Viola at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Armorel at Crowley's Ridge

Marked Tree at Mammoth Spring

1A-5

Augusta at Scott Charter

Midland at Bradford

1A-7

Mount Ida at Bradley

Taylor at Lafayette County

1A-8

Dermott at Bearden

Emerson at Hampton

Hermitage at Nevada

Nonconference

Foreman at Oden

Guy-Perkins at Shirley

Hector at Nemo Vista

Pulaski Academy at Clarksville

*Boys only

#Girls only