NOTE Additional games may have been postponed or canceled because of weather.
6A-Central
Little Rock Central at Conway, ppd.
Bryant at Cabot, ppd.
Jonesboro at Little Rock Southwest, ppd.
6A-West
Fayetteville at Rogers
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Northside
Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber
5A-Central
Little Rock Christian at Jacksonville, ppd.#
Sylvan Hills at Vilonia, ppd.
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Maumelle, ppd.
Little Rock Parkview at Beebe, ppd.
5A-East
Nettleton at Batesville
Searcy at Valley View
West Memphis at Paragould
Marion at Greene County Tech, ppd.
5A-South
Sheridan at Texarkana, ppd.
Hot Springs at Pine Bluff, ppd.
Hot Springs Lakeside at Benton, ppd.
Lake Hamilton at White Hall, ppd.
5A-West
Alma at Greenbrier
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Russellville at Siloam Springs
Harrison at Van Buren, ppd.
4A-1
Berryville at Gentry
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Gravette at Huntsville
Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge
4A-3
Highland at Wynne*
Highland at Jonesboro Westside#
Southside Batesville at Trumann
Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville, ppd.
Brookland at Forrest City, ppd.
4A-4
Dardanelle at Waldron
Morrilton at Fountain Lake
Ozark at Mena
4A-5
Bauxite at LISA West Academy, ppd*
Lonoke at Heber Springs, ppd.
Joe T. Robinson at Clinton, ppd.
Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Hall, ppd.*
4A-7
Ashdown at Malvern
Nashville at Arkadelphia
De Queen at Camden Fairview, ppd.
Hope at Magnolia, ppd.
4A-8
Mills at Monticello, ppd.
Crossett at Stuttgart, ppd.
Warren at Watson Chapel, ppd.
Hamburg at Star City, ppd.
3A-1
Elkins at West Fork
Flippin at Valley Springs
Green Forest at Lincoln
3A-2
Salem at Melbourne
Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
Newport at Cave City, ppd.
3A-3
Gosnell at Rivercrest*
Gosnell at Piggott#
Manila at Harrisburg*
3A-4
Booneville at Cedarville
Hackett at Danville
Paris at Cossatot River
3A-5
Baptist Prep at Mayflower
Lamar at Perryville, ppd.
Maumelle Charter at Dover, ppd.
3A-6
LISA Academy North at Episcopal Collegiate
Pangburn at Helena-West Helena
Riverview at Bald Knob
Rose Bud at Harding Academy
3A-7
Genoa Central at Jessieville
Glen Rose at Prescott
3A-8
DeWitt at Dumas
Drew Central at Smackover
McGehee at Lake Village
2A-1
Haas Hall Bentonville at Greenland
Haas Hall Rogers at Ozark Mountain
Life Way Christian at Cotter
Yellville-Summit at Eureka Springs
2A-2
Izard County at White County Central
Marshall at Mount Vernon-Enola
Sloan-Hendrix at Quitman
South Side Bee Branch at Cedar Ridge
2A-3
Cross County at Rector
Earle at East Poinsett County
2A-4
Johnson County Westside at Western Yell County
Magazine at Lavaca
Mansfield at Mountainburg
2A-5
England at Mountain Pine
Magnet Cove at Conway Christian
Palestine-Wheatley at Barton
Bigelow at Cutter-Morning Star, ppd.
2A-6
Des Arc at Hazen
KIPP Blytheville at Carlisle
McCrory at Marianna
2A-7
Acorn at Dierks
Horatio at Caddo Hills
Murfreesboro at Spring Hill
2A-8
Junction City at Ouachita
Parkers Chapel at Gurdon
Rison at Fordyce
1A-1E
Alpena at Mount Judea
Deer at Omaha
Lead Hill at Kingston
1A-1W
County Line at Founders Classical
Decatur at Thaden
Mulberry at The New School
1A-2
Timbo at Calico Rock
Viola at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Armorel at Crowley's Ridge
Marked Tree at Mammoth Spring
1A-5
Augusta at Scott Charter
Midland at Bradford
1A-7
Mount Ida at Bradley
Taylor at Lafayette County
1A-8
Dermott at Bearden
Emerson at Hampton
Hermitage at Nevada
Nonconference
Foreman at Oden
Guy-Perkins at Shirley
Hector at Nemo Vista
Pulaski Academy at Clarksville
*Boys only
#Girls only